Comic-Con 2013: 17 costumes that could probably actually kill someone

07.20.13 5 years ago

Maybe you don’t go through life as a paranoid alarmist like I do, but whenever I enter the floors of the Comic-Con convention center, my thoughts immediately jump to, “Sword! Knife! Sharp claws that could cut right through my chest plate and come out with my heart speared like shish kabob. Not to mention that Mr. Storm Trooper’s gun could actually be a real gun and no one would be the wiser.”

So if your mind works like mine does, Comic-Con is a terrifying place to be. Here are 17 costumes with the potential to actually fuck you up real good. And they haunt my dreams.

