Comic-Con 2013: Art From “Forever Evil,” “Injustice” & More

(CBR) DC Comics held its traditional All-Access panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego earlier today, discussing the just-launched “Trinity War” event, what fans can expect when “Forever Evil” casts a shadow across the DCU, “Fables” current crossover into the world of “The Unwritten” and Harley Quinn taking on Lobo in “Injustice.” Now, DC has released the art shown off during the panel, with covers and pages from “Justice League,” “Unwritten,” “Injustice” and more.