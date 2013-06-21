Comic-Con 2013: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Arrow,’ more set panels

The Warner Bros. Television Group has unveiled a starry slate of panels for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, and stars like Maggie Q, Rob Corddry, Karl Urban, Kevin Bacon and Batman will be making the journey from L.A. to answer fan questions about popular veterans shows and new projects.

Panel highlights include the return of Comic-Con fave “The Big Bang Theory,” with executive producers Steven Molaro and Bill Prady and some “surprises”; the last ever Comic-Con panel for The CW’s “Nikita,” featuring stars Maggie Q, Shane West, Lyndsy Fonseca, Aaron Stanford and Melinda Clarke; Adult Swim’s cult hit “Childrens Hospital, ” with creator/star Rob Corddry and cast members Lake Bell, Erinn Hayes, Ken Marino and Rob Huebel; and Comic-Con veteran “Supernatural,” with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

Among the new projects being touted will be the animated “Beware the Batman,” and Milo Ventimiglia (“Heroes”) and Russ Cundiff’s digital show “The Paranormal and Extraterrestrial Squad.”

Here’s WB TV’s panel schedule:

THURSDAY, JULY 18

MAD (Mondays 8:30/7:30c Cartoon Network): Get a glimpse behind the MADness with MAD television producers Kevin Shinick and Mark Marek.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Almost Human (Late Fall, Mondays 8/7c FOX): Step into the future with series stars Karl Urban, Michael Ealy and executive producer J.H. Wyman.

The Big Bang Theory (Thursdays 8/7c CBS): In a panel sure to be filled with debate and discussion – and more than a few surprises – executive producers Steven Molaro and Bill Prady and the writers of The Big Bang Theory take fans behind the scenes of TV”s #1 comedy.

Childrens Hospital (Returning This Summer, Adult Swim): Creator/star Rob Corddry and executive producers David Wain and Jonathan Stern join cast members Lake Bell, Erinn Hayes, Ken Marino and Rob Huebel for a sneak peek of the show”s upcoming fifth season.

The Following (Midseason, Mondays 9/8c FOX): Become a follower with stars Kevin Bacon, Shawn Ashmore and Valorie Curry joining executive producers Kevin Williamson and Marcos Siega.

Nikita (Midseason The CW): Nikita makes its Comic-Con farewell with stars Maggie Q, Shane West, Lyndsy Fonseca, Aaron Stanford, Melinda Clarke, Devon Sawa and Noah Bean joining executive producer Craig Silverstein.

The 100 (Midseason The CW): Series stars Eliza Taylor, Thomas McDonell, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Henry Ian Cusick join executive producers Matthew Miller and Jason Rothenberg.

The Paranormal and Extraterrestrial Squad (Coming Soon, CWTV.com) Join producers Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes) & Russ Cundiff and creators/stars John Dale & Michael Hobert as they introduce a new digital series about the misadventures of a ragtag group of ex-community college students searching for paranormal and extraterrestrial (PET) activity.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Arrow (Wednesdays 8/7c The CW): Chills turn to thrills in this session with stars Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards and Colton Haynes joining executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg.

The Originals (Tuesdays 8/7c The CW): Series stars Joseph Morgan, Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin and Charles Michael Davis join executive producer Julie Plec.

Person of Interest (Tuesdays 10/9c CBS): Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Greg Plageman join members of the cast for their third visit to Comic-Con. (You”re being watched.)

Revolution (Wednesdays 8/7c NBC): Series stars and creator/executive producer Eric Kripke power up this panel.

The Tomorrow People (Wednesdays 9/8c The CW): Practice your teleportation skills and get to this session featuring series stars Robbie Amell, Mark Pellegrino and Peyton List with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer and Danny Cannon.

The Vampire Diaries (Thursdays 8/7c The CW): Comic-Con veterans Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham and Candice Accola join executive producers Julie Plec and Caroline Dries.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Supernatural (Tuesdays 9/8c The CW): Returning to Hall H are cast members Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Mark A. Sheppard with executive producers Jeremy Carver and Robert Singer.

Beware the Batman (Saturdays 10 a.m. ET/PT Cartoon Network, premiering July 13): The Dark Knight makes his return to television in this new action-packed CG animated series. Producers Glen Murakami and Mitch Watson will give fans a peek behind the cape.

Teen Titans Go! (Tuesdays 7:30/6:30c Cartoon Network): Producer Aaron Horvath joins members of the voice cast, including Greg Cipes and Scott Menville, for this screening and Q&A. Go!