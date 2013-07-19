Comic-Con 2013: Dark Horse’s ‘Halo: Escalation’ comic to be based on ‘Halo 4’

and 07.19.13 5 years ago

Dark Horse, which earlier this year acquired the comic-book license for Halo, will launch the first ongoing series based on the blockbuster video game franchise in December. According to Wired, the announcement will be made today at Comic-Con International in San Diego by franchise development director Frank O”Conner.

Based on the storyline of Halo 4, which arrives in November from Microsoft Studios, Halo: Escalation will be penned by the game”s lead writer Chris Schlerf, with art for the first three issues provided by Omar Francia (Mass Effect and Star Wars: Legacy comics). The covers will be illustrated by Dragon Age comics artist Anthony Palumbo.

Halo made its comics debut in 2006 with Marvel”s Halo Graphic Novel, which was followed by a handful of miniseries. Dark Horse picks up the franchise baton next month with the debut of the Halo: Initiation limited series.

Schlerf told Wired that Halo: Escalation will flesh out the wider context of the game”s world and examine “how the event of Halo 4 have helped define the destiny not only of the Chief of the galaxy as a whole.”

The series launches Dec. 11 from Dark Horse.

Around The Web

TAGSComicCon 2013Dark Horse ComicsHalo 4Halo Escalation

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP