Comic-Con 2013: ‘Indestructible Hulk’ and ‘Agent Of T.I.M.E’ news

When writer Mark Waid isn’t busy chronicling the life of Marvel Comics’ “Daredevil” or working on his own projects such as Legendary Comics’ upcoming graphic novel “Shadow Walk,” the prolific writer can be seen penning the adventures of Bruce Banner and the “Indestructible Hulk.” Conceived with an eye towards making Banner face up to the fact he’ll never be rid of the Hulk, the dualistic hero is now working for S.H.I.E.L.D., allowing the super-agency to direct Hulk/Banner at whatever problems need fixing (or smashing).

With the end of the “Age Of Ultron” event, the Marvel Universe’s timestream has been left in shambles — a problem Banner and the Hulk are called on to fix in Waid’s next story arc with artist Matteo Scalera beginning in “Indestructible Hulk” #11. Things become further complicated in November when Waid teams up with Mahmud Asrar, artist for DC Comics’ “Supergirl” and Marvel’s “Ultimate Comics X-Men,” sending Banner back to the lab in order to create a weapon that may eclipse the Hulk.

Waid spoke with CBR News about the end of “Age Of Ultron” and how it ties into his latest story, Hulk and Banner’s role as agents of T.I.M.E. and the joy of watching the green behemoth punch out dinosaurs.

CBR News: We’re heading into the aftermath of the Age Of Ultron and you’ve said before part of that is asking the question whether Hulk is strong enough to hold the space-time continuum together. We know the next arc on the book is titled “Hulk: Agent Of T.I.M.E.,” so how much does the end of “Ultron” impact your next story?