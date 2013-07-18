Comic-Con 2013: ‘Sandman,’ ‘Fables,’ and more at Vertigo Comics panel

For over 20 years, the mature readers imprint Vertigo at DC Comics has put its focus on cutting edge science fiction, horror and genre comics. But with the departure last year of longtime leader Karen Berger from Editorial, readers and industry watchers have been following Vertigo closely to see what the future of the imprint will hold. This week, after announcing a slate of new series like “Coffin Hill” and “The Suiciders” to fanfare, the principals of the imprint gathered Thursday at Comic-Con International in San Diego to keep pressing the message that Vertigo has many new comics to come. In fact, perhaps in a nod to dire predictions of their demise, the group named their panel “Vertigo: Defy.” Newly installed Vertigo Executive Editor Shelly Bond took to the stage with a talent lineup that included “Fables” artist Mark Buckingham, writers Scott Snyder (“American Vampire,” “The Wake”), Jeff Lemire (“Trillium”), Group Editor Will Dennis, Editor Mark Doyle, writers Mark Andreyko and Shawn E. Williams, writer Simon Oliver, SVP of Marketing and Sales John Rood and others to look at projects new and old as Vertigo moves forward. “So many of you know that Vertigo is all about the group dynamic,” Bond said as she praised her fellow editors and the collaborators who she recalled “have worked with me for years.” Cunningham said that “Defy” will be the watchword for this era of Vertigo and will synch up thematically with all of the imprints upcoming projects starting with “Sandman: Overture” by Neil Gaiman and JH Williams III. It’s the 25th anniversary of the original “Sandman” run, and Bond said that new info on the prequel book will be revealed at Saturday’s Sandman panel featuring Gaiman himself and many of his past collaborators including Dave McKean. Snyder then spoke to the incoming “American Vampire” anthology project where he’s inviting other writers to take on his characters. The writer said that the quality of the other stories made him feel his needed to be a lot better, and then he showed off new art by Becky Cloonan, revealing that the writer/artists story is about Skinner Sweet going to the set of a movie not unlike legendary silent film “Greed” where the actors on the set keep dying. Gabriel Bá and Fabio Moon team up for a story set during the jazz age as well. Snyder said he and regular series artist Rafael Albuquerque are working on the next arc which takes place in the ’60s and draws inspiration from the rise of the Hell’s Angels and films like “Straw Dogs.” Snyder then accidentally revealed that Jason Aaron will be writing a story for the anthology as well, which got joking looks of reprimand from his Editors.



The conversation then shifted to Snyder and Sean Murphy’s “The Wake” which the writer said he pitched to his artist over three years ago at a bar. “I knew there was only one person to do it with, and it was him. We waited to be able to do it together,” he said, adding that Vertigo’s Doyle pitched him on bringing the series to Vertigo as part of their “Defy” idea. “Vertigo is where I got my start, and it’s my home,” Snyder said. The writer then showed off pages from the upcoming issue #3 and shared some of the political and horror moments that start to develop as the series moves forward. Lemire’s new series “Trillium” – which he will write and draw – will launch with a flipbook #1 where the two stories will meet in the middle with readers picking which character the follow into the world. “I’m trying to play around in every issue with something like that in the format of the storytelling,” the artist said calling the book the a love story of a scientist in the deep future and an explorer in the recent past who meet and fall for each other across time. When “Fables” became the topic of the moment, Bond joked that contrary to rumors, Bill Willingham was not fired by her or Buckingham but instead he decided to take a year off from cons and promotion. Instead, by way of explanation, Bond read a note from Willingham where he feigned a feud with Lemire before announcing in seriousness, “I regret not seeing you this week, but my gratitude remains fast.” Buckingham then talked about what comes up in “Fables” #134 which will focus on Bigby Wolf and Little Boy Blue with some surprises in store for the unlikely duo. The next “Fables” arc is called “Camelot” which will focus on Rose Red becoming a paladin of Hope. “That is going to inspire her to try and build a new Camelot and a new Round Table,” the artist said of the story. Buckingham’s wife Irma appeared in the audience who serves as a model for Rose Red. The panel then showed up some concept art for the upcoming Telltale Games video game version of the series. The “Dead Boy Detectives” of the Sandman’s world will graduate to their own ongoing series, which Buckingham and Bond pitched to creator Neil Gaiman. “Basically we wanted to get to grips with these characters and give them a new narrative,” said the artist. The story will grapple with the fact that the characters have been dead for years and years while perpetually staying 13. Meanwhile, a tech-saavy girl detective will be thrown into the mix. The panel then showed off Adam Hughes’ cover for October’s “Fables Encyclopedia” which will include bios on all the cast as well as their histories in the real world as written by scholar Jess Nevins while Willingham and Buckingham provide running commentaries on each character throughout the volume. “With some of the really obscure characters, you may not know someone like Sunflower Kid, but there’s a lot of explanation as to why they came into the series.”