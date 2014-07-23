6 major questions we have about Comic-Con, from ‘Fantastic Four’ to ‘Hateful Eight’

What other monsters will trot out in “Godzilla's” wake? Will Captain Marvel this year be a lady? What could Quentin Tarantino have up his sleeve?

These are among the major questions HitFix staffers have about 2014 San Diego Comic-Con, as filmmakers, showrunners, lead actors, comic creators and other panelists take the stage at Hall H and beyond to discuss their work.

Which lineups would you like to see? Want to finally get a glimpse at the Justice League? Want to check out the Fantastic Four ensemble together?

SDCC Runs July 24-27 at the Convention Center in downtown San Diego. Tune in every day for new interviews, reviews, reactions and more.