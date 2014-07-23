6 major questions we have about Comic-Con, from ‘Fantastic Four’ to ‘Hateful Eight’

What other monsters will trot out in “Godzilla's” wake? Will Captain Marvel this year be a lady? What could Quentin Tarantino have up his sleeve?
These are among the major questions HitFix staffers have about 2014 San Diego Comic-Con, as filmmakers, showrunners, lead actors, comic creators and other panelists take the stage at Hall H and beyond to discuss their work.
Which lineups would you like to see? Want to finally get a glimpse at the Justice League? Want to check out the Fantastic Four ensemble together?
SDCC Runs July 24-27 at the Convention Center in downtown San Diego. Tune in every day for new interviews, reviews, reactions and more.
Dude “Captain Marvel” is a DC character now known as “Shazam!”, the Marvel character you’re referring to is “Ms. Marvel”… Marvel comics did have a character named “Captain Marvel” but that was a male character (the original in the “Marvel” family) and the female counterpart, Ms. Marvel, came after.
If you did mean Marvel comics original Captain Marvel would be female, then the studio would be stupid to use that name as it would do Ms. Marvel an injustice.
Dude, Um, Actually, Carol Danvers, formerly known as Ms. Marvel, also formerly known as Binary, AKA Warbird, then known as Ms. Marvel again, has more recently been promoted to Captain, starring in her own comic as Captain Marvel.
Ms Marvel is a teenage Muslim girl in Jersey City with weird shape/mass changing powers and an interest in superhero fan fiction.
The “Marvel Family” was a Fawcett and then DC group of characters. I think you actually mean the Mar-vell family, which includes the original Kree Captain Marvel, his son Genis, his daughter Phyla and his other son Hulkling from Young Avengers. Considering he’s been dead since the 1980’s and most of his kids are also currently dead and how overly complicated it is to explain who they all are, the studio would be stupid to use that character as it would do the current Captain Marvel an injustice.
But seriously, nobody likes an “Um, Actually” guy, dude. Don’t be that guy.
Did you hear that?
That was Jocutus dropping the mic.
Dude, Um, Actually, Carol Danvers first superhero alter-ego was Ms. Marvel, the female counterpart to Captain Marvel the original Kree version… Yes I meant “Mar-Vell” and not “Marvel” but that’s irrelevant.
It would be a disservice to the original Captain Marvel and to the original Ms. Marvel AKA Carol Danvers if she was portrayed as the first Captain Marvel in the cinematic universe.
What has become of the character since is none of my concern, I know Carol Danvers as the original Ms. Marvel and the original Captain Mar-Vell as the Kree who took over Walter Lawson’s identity.
PS: By “Marvel Family” I meant everyone who has donned the Captain Marvel name in Marvel comics, I’m aware of DC’s Captain Marvel AKA Shazam character and the Marvel Family there, but I do realized that this may have caused confusion.
