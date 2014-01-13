Comic-Con International explains rational behind elimating the four-day badge

(CBR) Last week Comic-Con International announced it would sell only single-day badges for this year”s event, with the Preview Night option only being available to those who buy passes for all four days.

The change brought questions, the biggest being “Why?” – and on their blog organizers provided an explanation.

“The decision to move from a 4-Day badge option to single day badge options was to give each attendee more flexibility when purchasing,” the post reads. “Since we no longer offer a discount for purchasing all four days, the 4-Day option was repetitive and often lead to people purchasing a 4-Day badge despite not needing to attend every day. We hope this change will allow attendees to purchase only the days they truly need and maximize the number of people who can get a badge to attend Comic-Con.”

The post also includes a screenshot of the badge selection screen, which shows that when you purchase your badge, you”ll simply check the box next to the days you (or the people you”re buying badges for) want to go.

“For those who want to attend the entire show, simply check the Preview Night box, and all other badges (Thursday through Sunday) will be automatically checked for you,” the site reads. “[…] However, if you do not want to attend Preview Night, you can select the days you wish to attend as individual items. Keep in mind that you may not purchase Preview Night as a stand alone option. If any one of the four single day badges are sold out (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday), the Preview Night checkbox will not be available for purchase.”

No word yet on when badges go on sale. Comic-Con International in San Diego kicks off with Preview Night on July 23, and runs through July 27.