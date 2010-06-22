Comic-Con Sunday will pair ‘Glee,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’

How much do the audiences for FOX’s musical dramedy “Glee” and the raw-and-real FX drama “Sons of Anarchy” overlap? San Diego’s Comic-Con will produce its own “Glee”/”SoA” Venn Diagram next month.

“Glee” and “Sons of Anarchy” (as well as “American Dad”) have been programmed for Ballroom 20 on Sunday, July 25. That transforms the last afternoon of Comic-Con from a potential early getaway into a can’t-miss for passionate television fans. It will also produce an interesting dynamic, as it can be safely assumed that “Glee” will be able to fill Ballroom 20 from 1:30-2:30, but probably with an audience somewhat different from the “Sons of Anarchy” crowd ready to enter at 2:30.

The unlikely pairing was announced as part of a broad slate of 20th Century Fox TV programming that will be teased at Comic-Con next month. The studio announced that, in all, 11 different 20th Century Fox TV shows will be presented at Comic-Con, featuring many — but not all — of the big names associated with said shows.

On July 23, 20th Century Fox TV will put the new FOX animated series “Bob’s Burgers” and the TBS animated comedy “Neighbors From Hell” in room 25ABC from 11:00-1:00, with stars like Molly Shannon and Patton Oswalt on hand for “Neighbors.” “Bones,” with creator Hart Hanson and star David Boreanaz — Comic-Con audiences like him — will take over Ballroom 20 at 2 p.m. and then at 3:30 in Room 6A, several members of the “Terra Nova” creative team (not including Steven Spielberg or Peter Chernin) will tease their yet-to-be-shot FOX series.

Saturday, July 23 will be Animation Domination in Ballroom 20, with “Family Guy,” “The Cleveland Show,” “Futurama” (featuring appearances by the voice talent who were still in contract negotiations when last Comic-Con was held) and “The Simpsons” booking Ballroom 20 from 11 a.m. til 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, as mentioned earlier, will be “American Dad,” followed by “Glee” — with promised guests Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Mark Salling, Heather Morris and Naya Rivera — and then “Sons of Anarchy,” with series creator Kurt Sutter joined by Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal and Ron Perlman.

Stay tuned for more Comic-Con information in the weeks to come.