Comic-Con Thursday: Will Chris Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ show?

Comic-Con International announced the Thursday schedule for 2014's San Diego Comic-Con and after a few years of slow movie days to kick off the event, this year looks much more intriguing. Thursday actually features a number of studios that haven't always been regulars at the annual pop culture event.

The last time DreamWorks Animation came to Comic-Con was in 2010 when HitFix's own Drew McWeeny moderated a panel for “Megamind” with Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill and Tina Fey. This year they have a full hour in Hall H, but what they are promoting remains to be seen.

The Weinstein Company made a rare appearance at the convention in 2012 for Quentin Tarantino's “Django Unchained.” They return this year with a panel for their summer release “The Giver.”

Paramount Pictures used to be a mainstay at the convention, but took last year off. They return with a panel with scant details outside of a time and location. The studio has been weighing whether to bring Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar” to the con. Nolan has actually never been to Comic-Con. One of the concerns, however, is that “Gravity” also went to San Diego on its road to Oscar. The studio is wary of doing the same campaign as that film, even though story-wise there a major differences. At this point, however, it would be smart for Paramount to just realize there is nothing they can do to stop the “Gravity” comparison stories in the press. From China to Brazil to local newscasts in Kansas City, it's too easy a comparison for media to ignore. But, again, Nolan's latest epic is still a TBD at the convention. That being said you'd have to assume the studio will do something for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Other possibilities to fill the hour include teasing their delayed found footage film “Project Almanac” (which the studio is very high on) and footage from the new “Terminator,” movie which is currently in production.

Sony Pictures will take a side trip from Hall H to the Indigo Ballroom to tease “Goosebumps” with Jack Black, and the Adam Sandler live action comedy “Pixels.” The aforementioned Mr. McWeeny will moderate that panel.

And yes, unless one of the studios has a surprise up their sleeve, there is not one superhero-themed project on deck. A breakdown of each of this year's movie panels is as follows:

DreamWorks Animation

Where: Hall H

When: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Who: TBD

What to look for: Excellent question. Likely a tease for “Penguins of Madagascar” and the Rihanna fueled “Home.” Might the studio use this opportunity to announce some buzz-worthy new projects? Honestly, as long as we get reassurance “How To Train Your Dragon 3” is still in the works, they can do whatever they'd like.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Where: Indigo Ballroom

When: 12:30 – 1:30 PM

Who: Jack Black, Rob Letterman

What to look for: A sneak peek of “Pixels,” a live action comedy from Chris Columbus that features grown men helping save New York from the video game characters they played with as kids.

The Giver

Where: Hall H

When: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Who: Jeff Bridges, Brenton Thwaites, Odeya Rush, director Phillip Noyce and best selling Lois Lowry

What to look for: Audience reaction. We've seen Hall H go nuts for films such as “Divergent,” “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games.” We've also seen the room get pretty quiet for “The Mortal Instruments.” Where will “The Giver” fall? Also, can we dare to dream Ms. Streep might make a surprise appearance?

Paramount Pictures

Where: Hall H

When: 3:00-4:00 PM

What to look for: Some sort of “Interstellar” tease, more footage and less talent sit-downs.

Comic-Con 2014 will run from July 24-27. Look for complete 24/7 coverage on HitFix.