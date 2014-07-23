Comic Star Wendy Liebman Auditions on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Wendy Liebman is my favorite standup comedian. She has been ever since I saw her first HBO special, and then her first Comedy Central special, and then her appearances on “Letterman” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” and even her cameos as a star on the '90s “Hollywood Squares” with Whoopi Goldberg. She also had a Showtime special a couple years ago called “Taller on TV,” and it's clear her style hasn't changed and shouldn't change: Liebman sticks to subliminal punchlines delivered with the wide smile of a kindergarten teacher. My favorite Liebman one-liner: “I'm going to my 30-year preschool reunion and I'm really nervous… because I've put on like a hundred pounds.” Her style allows her to be both pithy and wicked, and she even won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup of 1997.
That's why it was so weird to see her audition for “America's Got Talent” last night. Liebman claims she took time off from standup to raise her stepsons (She adds, “This is really a second chance for me”), and I guess if that's a viable excuse for claiming amateur status that puts Liebman back on my TV, I'm all for it. But it's also a little like having Alanis Morissette try out for “The Voice.” Even if she's taken it easy the past few years, she's still very much a recognized star in her field who made it basically as far as she could go. Hell, I'm sure Liebman has shared a bill with “AGT” judge Howie Mandel a few times.
But no matter: Here are some other Liebman smashes that deserve reviewing, after you've watched her “AGT” audition above. (Can you believe Heidi Klum is judging comedy? It's like I always say: If you want to know what's funny, ask a German supermodel.)
And finally, here's Liebman's entry in the very NSFW movie “The Aristocrats,” where she puts a spin on the familiar joke about an insane showbiz act.
I posted nearly exactly the authors comments.
Why is Wendy Liebman able to compete with unknowns on Americas Got Talent?!!!! She’s one of the best / best known female stand-up comedians in the country. She’s been on Letterman, The Tonight Show (Carson and Leno), etc…….She’s had HBO and Showtime specials. Also dubious that she doesn’t personally know Howie Mandel, which I thought disqualifies a judge from participating.
I agree that she’s very talented, and very funny. But, it’s a crime that a show that’s intended to highlight ‘UNKNOWN’ talent chooses to allow her through.
If you look back on AGT, they had the magic act of the pendragons also. They were well known on letterman & the tonight show with johnny carson, yet they were able to compete too. I think they need to redo AGT & why we’re at it…it’s called AMERICA’S got talent,not other countries got talent.
I thought it was really surprising to see her competing on AGT as well. I totally have been a fan of Wendy for years. I recently watche3d a rerun of one of her comedy specials on TV. And Howard Stern asked her “Why haven’t we heard your name before?”. There’s NO WAY neither Howard or Howie know who she is. It’s weird. I still like her, but I think the other guy deserves more of a break. Your analogy of Alanis Morissette was right on the money. Oh, well. Maybe next season Paula Abdul will compete as a dancer.
When I saw Wendy’s name on Americas Got Talent I initially thought she was doing a special non-audition performance or commentary. I wonder why her 1st round audition did not air.
Wendy Liebman is so funny…You would need to bring a change of underwear to one of her shows in case you pee your pants from laughing so hard.