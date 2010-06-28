Commentary: Did Chris Brown finally see his reflection in the ‘Mirror?’

Right off the bat, I admit that I have no idea if Chris Brown”s breakdown while performing Michael Jackson”s “Man in the Mirror” on Sunday”s BET Awards was real or a publicity stunt.
Regardless, it has ripped off whatever scab had started to form over the self-inflicted wound caused by his beating up then-girlfriend Rihanna 16 months ago.
For those who missed it, after saluting Jackson in a scintillating dance medley in which Brown, once considered an heir apparent to the King of Pop, tried to sing the reflective “Man in the Mirror” and could barely choke out a word. Then he quit trying, dropped to his knees, and let the crowd lead the singalong.
Who knows what prompted the mini-collapse. Brown”s not talking yet-we”re sure even if this breakdown wasn”t planned, whom he first talks to about it is being micro-managed like Gen. McChrystal”s next interview. Was he overcome with his love for Jackson? Was it regret over his own misdeeds? Was he truly hearing the lyrics to the song for the first time and vowing to “change his ways?”
The question of the day-second to if this little performance was staged-is if we”re ready to forgive Brown. As if this is a collective decision. That seems a ridiculous question to me. Some crimes are so heinous, they don”t deserve forgiveness and only each individual can determine if he or she feels this way about Brown. There are so many other factors here. Brown is 21. He was 19 when he was arrested for assaulting Rihanna. That”s young, but certainly old enough to know better. But other than some misguided shots of Brown jet-skiing shortly after the attack, he”s been a model citizen. He”s done his community service; he”s apologized again and again and tried to show that he has learned his lesson.Do we give him no shot to redeem himself? (Clearly, the British don’t: As is its right, the U.K. declined to issue Brown a visa to allow him to tour in England earlier this month).
It would appear that some portion of his fan base has forgiven him-in abundance. Last night he also won the fan-voted AOL Fandemonium Award. We don’t know how many people voted, but it was sizeable enough for him to win the honor, therefore, some fans have not only forgiven him, but are actively rooting for his return. During his acceptance speech, he vowed not to let us down again. He also was recently voted one of the sexiest performers in a tacky Billboard.com poll.
Musically, his redemption has been slower to take hold. After seven months, his third solo album, “Graffiti, has fallen off the Billboard 200 and the three released singles never really captured people’s attention. Was that because radio listeners aren”t ready to forgive or it is simply that the songs weren”t that good?
Several artists are rallying around Brown today, as if that”s worth anything, but it remains a thorny issue. Can you be a fan of Brown”s music without condoning what he did? Can you separate the man from his music? That’s a question that Jackson himself found there to be no easy answer for and it’s a little ironic that both face the same challenge. Many fans, especially those outside the U.S., were completely able to shake off the child abuse allegations against Jackson, while they permanently tainted him stateside. (Jackson was never found guilty of any wrongdoing).
I believe Brown should be given a second chance-both as a person and as a performer. But if I had a daughter, I sure as hell wouldn”t want him within 50 yards of her. Hypocritical? You bet.
This is a great article, Melinda. Well written and poignant. I agree with much of what you said.
Although, I don’t think it’s time to forgive Chris Brown just yet. His apologies during that faux-repenting marathon was some of the worse PR attempts (His entire PR staff should be fired) ever in Showbiz. First, they tried to paint him as a victim. Impossible. He beat a woman. There’s no excuse. He even tried to talk as if Rihanna was somehow in the wrong. Second, he went on Larry King with his mother?!?!? Like he had gotten written up at school or something.
Dude, you just beat the breaks off a lady. You’re grown ass man. Hiding behind your mom is not going to draw sympathy for your actions. I lost respect for him on that one.
Third, he needs more sincere moments like this one. But like you said, IF this is even sincere. I think we have to wait and see if this is real or if this is faux-PR like his last attempt to clear his name of a horrendous act of woman-beating. Not a choke, not a slap. A full blown beat down.
If he’s taking therapy, not jet-skiing, not releasing rap mixtapes and albums painting himself as a victim. Then I’d say he’s on the right track.
One performance on BET doesn’t do that for me. Though I respect the courage to hit that stage at all.
I think it’s time we forgive Chris Brown and move on. So many men have fallen, have abused their spouses/families, and they have been forgiven and become model citizens. As the article says, Brown was 19 at the time. He made a huge mistake. Rihanna has moved on. Let us allow him to do so as well.
Wow! “Melinda Newman is the former West Coast Bureau Chief with more than 15 years of experience” and starts her third paragraph of the article with “For those that missed it…” Surely as Bureau Chief you should know that sentence should begin “For those who missed it…” That’s pretty sad. A word of advice-keep a copy of The Elements of Style handy when writing an article that’s going out nationally and being seen by thousands of people. There’s really no excuse for these kinds of errors.
Veve-
You are ABSOLUTELY right–but I suspect you knew that. Great catch. I was so undone by Lady Gaga singing “about you and I” (which I wrote about in aother post earlier) that I couldn’t see the log in my own eye!
Interesting, I think if we’re going to nitpick the third-paragraph grammar we should focus on the run-on sentence…:-)
“Brownâ€™s not talking yetâ€”weâ€™re sure even if this breakdown wasnâ€™t planned, whom he first talks to about it is being micro-managed like Gen. McCrystalâ€™s next interview.”
It was a PR stunt. He is still a domestic abuser, and still rich. I have no sympathy. He’s about as despicable as R. Kelly. Again, both still have their money and will retain residual income…so boo-who for them.
excellent, thought-provoking blog. thank you. i, for one, don’t believe it was real for a minute because it is still all about chris brown, and i don’t think that has changed yet. until he has real empathy for other people and it’s not just about him, he hasn’t grown. of course, saying that, he is in a field that is very much about self absorption.
Here’s a better question: why are we lionizing a man who acted (at the very least) inappropriately with children by having a convicted batterer sing about him? Let’s not forget that Chris Brown did not just hit his girlfriend (which would be bad enough), he threatened to kill her. If he was not a celebrity, he would still be in prison ….
Crap! Chris Brown made a major error at nineteen! Nineteen! He has done his time. No one is asking you to forgive him or love him. Neither do we expect you to keep on lambasting him 2 years after. I mean, Charlie Sheen, a repeat offender gets a bye and there’s an outcry when he wants to drop out of “Two and a Half Men.” It’s double standards and broken moral compasses.
Brown has as much right as any tortured talent (and there are many of them, believe me) to strive to revive his career. I’ll take his reserve and restraint in the past two years over “dark, brooding, schizophrenic” Rihanna’s anytime.
