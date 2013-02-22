‘Community’ co-star goes undercover with ABC ‘Spy’ pilot

“Community” and “The Hangover” co-star Ken Jeong has booked a role in an ABC comedy pilot.

According to a slew of media reporters — We’ll credit The Hollywood Reporter — Jeong will appear in “Spy,” based on the British format.

“Spy” stars Rob Corddry as a father who accidentally becomes a secret service agent in an effort to impress his son (Mason Cook). The pilot also stars Paget Brewster.

Jeong will play a character called “The Examiner,” an increasingly eccentric CIA agent.

For the time being, “Spy” will be in second position to “Community” on Jeong’s dance card. The future of the NBC cult comedy is very much in limbo after “Community” followed up a strong premiere with 1.2 and 1.1 ratings among adults 18-49. Then again, the future of Jeong’s Chang character also isn’t exactly guaranteed, so who knows?

Jeong will next be seen on the big screen in “Pain & Gain” and “The Hangover Par III.”