‘Community’ favorite scares up ‘Scream 4’ role

The latest addition to the growing cast of Wes Craven’s “Scream 4” is “Community” co-star Alison Brie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Brie will play Rebecca, “ambitious personal assistant” to Neve Campbell’s Sidney, who returns for the franchise’s fourth installment along with David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

Other fresh faces in “Scream 4,” currently shooting in Michigan, include Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, Rory Culkin, Nico Tortorella and Erik Knudsen, as well as new additions Marley Shelton and Adam Brody.

Craven and company are aiming for an April 15 release date.

Brie is a key part of the ensemble of NBC’s “Community,” playing Annie “Little Annie Adderall” Edison. She’s also had a recurring role on AMC’s Emmy-winning “Mad Men” as Trudy Campbell.

In addition, Brie just broke into Maxim’s Hot 100 at No. 99, a factoid we wouldn’t mention except that she took great pride in the achievement on Twitter.