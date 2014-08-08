‘Community’s’ Yvette Nicole Brown steps in for Sarah Baker on ‘The Odd Couple’

A shake-up at CBS' upcoming adaptation of Neil Simon's classic “The Odd Couple” means that “Community” veteran Yvette Nicole Brown will be back on TV in no time.

The show is currently being retooled, with Brown stepping in for Sarah Baker (“Go On”), who recently exited the show along with Georgia King, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TV comedy vets Matthew Perry (“Friends”) and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”) are playing Oscar and Felix, two middle-aged roomies whose differing lifestyles (one's a slob, the other a neat freak) cause friction. Brown will play Oscar's assistant Dani, a role originally occupied by Baker.

Lindsay Sloane and Wendell Pierce are among the previously announced cast members who will remain on the show.

Perry is exec producing the comedy and will also write the script with Joe Keenan (“Glee”). Timberman-Beverly's Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman and The Tannenbaum Co.'s Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Bob Daily will also exec produce.

Meanwhile, a sixth season of “Community” — which will premiere on Yahoo! — likely won't begin production for several months, meaning it won;t conflict with Brown's role on “Odd.”

“The Odd Couple” will likely premiere sometime next year on CBS.

