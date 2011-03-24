Complete ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ to air on Logo TV

Cable network Logo has acquired the complete, five-season run of “Absolutely Fabulous,” the saucy ’90s cult hit from Britain.

“Absolutely Fabulous” was created and written by Jennifer Saunders, who also stars as Edina Monsoon, a publicist who, along with her best friend, Patsy Stone (Joanna Lumley) go through life as booze-fueled middle-aged hedonists, trying desperately, and hilariously, to stay hip. All this is much to the chagrin of Edina’s level-headed daughter Saffy (Julia Sawalha).

Previously, “Absolutely Fabulous” has been broadcast on several outlets in the U.S., including Comedy Central, PBS, BBC America, and the Oxygen Network.

In the late 2000s, FOX attempted an American remake, which would have been executive produced by Saunders, but it was never sent to pilot.

“When it comes to ‘OMFG’ television, ‘Ab Fab’ sets the bar with its notorious, hard-partying duo Patsy and Edina,” says Logo executive Marc Leonard in the press release. “This irreverent series about the ultimate anti-heroes changed the face of comedy and fits beautifully with Logo’s fierce programming.”

Logo will launch with a two-day-long marathon starting Saturday, April 16th at 2 p.m. ET/PT. The show will then seque to its regular timeslot Thursdays at 10 p.m.