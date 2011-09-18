Complete list of 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards winners and nominees

The winners of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Sunday night, Sept. 18 from the Nokia Theater in downtown Los Angeles. A complete or winners and nominees is as follows:



Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

“How I Met Your Mother” • Subway Wars

Pamela Fryman, Directed by

“Modern Family” • Halloween

Michael Alan Spiller, Directed by – WINNER

“Modern Family” • Slow Down Your Neighbors

Gail Mancuso, Directed by

“Modern Family” • See You Next Fall

Steven Levitan, Directed by

“30 Rock” • Live Show

Beth McCarthy-Miller, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire” • Boardwalk Empire (Pilot)

Martin Scorsese, Directed by – WINNING

“Boardwalk Empire” • Anastasia

Jeremy Podeswa, Directed by

“The Borgias” • The Poisoned Chalice/The Assassin

Neil Jordan, Directed by

“Game Of Thrones” • Winter Is Coming (Pilot)

Tim Van Patten, Directed by

“The Killing” • Pilot

Patty Jenkins, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

“Carlos”

Olivier Assayas, Directed by

“Cinema Verite”

Robert Pulcini, Directed by

“Downtown Abbey (Masterpiece)” • Part 1

Brian Percival, Directed by – WINNER

“Mildred Pierce” • HBO

Todd Haynes, Directed by

“Too Big To Fail”

Curtis Hanson, Directed by



Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

“American Idol” • Episode 1024/1025A

Gregg Gelfand, Directed by

“The Colbert Report • Episode 6112”

James Hoskinson, Directed by

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” • Episode 16048

Chuck O’Neil, Directed by

“Late Show With David Letterman” • Show 3333

Jerry Foley, Directed by

“Saturday Night Live: • Host: Justin Timberlake

Don Roy King, Directed by – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper

“The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER

Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter

“Episodes”

Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc

“Louie”

Louis C.K. as Louie

“The Office”Steve Carell as Michael Scott

“30 Rock”

Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson

“Dexter”

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

“Friday Night Lights”

Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor – WINNER

“House”

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House

“Justified”

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens

“Mad Men”

Jon Hamm as Don Draper

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

“Carlos”

Edgar Ramirez as Carlos

“The Kennedys”

Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy

“The Kennedys”

Barry Pepper as Bobby Kennedy – WINNER

“Luther”

Idris Elba as John Luther

“Thurgood”

Laurence Fishburne as Thurgood Marshall

“Too Big To Fail”

William Hurt as Henry ‘Hank’ Paulson

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

“The Big C”

Laura Linney as Cathy Jamison

“Mike & Molly”

Melissa McCarthy as Molly Flynn – WINNER

“Nurse Jackie”

Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton

“Parks And Recreation”

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

“Raising Hope”

Martha Plimpton as Virginia Chance

“30 Rock”

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

“Friday Night Lights”

Connie Britton as Tami Taylor

“The Good Wife”

Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick – WINNER

“Harry’s Law”

Kathy Bates as Harriet “Harry” Korn

“The Killing”

Mireille Enos as Sarah Linden

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson

“Mad Men”

Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

“Cinema Verite”

Diane Lane as Patricia Loud

“Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)”

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora, Countess of Grantham

“Mildred Pierce”

Kate Winslet as Mildred Pierce – WINNER

“Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story”

Taraji P. Henson as Tiffany Rubin

“Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”

Jean Marsh as Rose Buck

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

“Glee “

Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel

“Modern Family”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

“Modern Family”

Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett

“Modern Family”

Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker

“Modern Family”

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy – WINNER

“Two And A Half Men”

Jon Cryer as Alan Harper

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

“Game Of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister – WINNER

“The Good Wife”

Josh Charles as Will Gardner

“The Good Wife”

Alan Cumming as Eli Gold

“Justified”

Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder

“Mad Men”

John Slattery as Roger Sterling

“Men Of A Certain Age”

Andre Braugher as Owen



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

“The Kennedys”

Tom Wilkinson as Joe Kennedy

“Mildred Pierce”

Guy Pearce as Monty Beragon – WINNER

“Mildred Pierce”

Brían F. O’Byrne as Bert Pierce

“Too Big To Fail”

Paul Giamatti as Ben Bernanke

“Too Big To Fail”

James Woods as Richard Fuld



Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

“Glee”

Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester

“Hot In Cleveland”

Betty White as Elka Ostrovsky

“Modern Family”

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy – WINNER

“Modern Family”

Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

“Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig as Various characters

“30 Rock”

Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

Kelly Macdonald as Margaret Schroeder

“The Good Wife”

Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma

“The Good Wife”

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

“Justified”

Margo Martindale as Mags Bennett – WINNER

“The Killing”

Michelle Forbes as Mitch Larsen

“Mad Men”

Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris



Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

“Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)”

Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham – WINNER

“Mildred Pierce”

Evan Rachel Wood as Veda Pierce

“Mildred Pierce”

Melissa Leo as Lucy Gessler

“Mildred Pierce”

Mare Winningham as Ida

“Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”

Eileen Atkins as Lady Maud Holland



Outstanding Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family” – WINNER

“The Office”

“Parks And Recreation”

“30 Rock”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Dexter”

“Friday Night Lights”

“Game Of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“Mad Men” – WINNER

Outstanding Miniseries Or Movie

“Cinema Verite”

“The Kennedys”

“Mildred Pierce”

“The Pillars Of The Earth”

“Too Big To Fail”

“Downton Abbey” – WINNER

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” – WINNER

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Hoarders”

“Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List”

“MythBusters”

“Undercover Boss”

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Idol”

“Dancing With The Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef “

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

“Episodes” • Episode Seven

David Crane, Written By

Jeffrey Klarik, Written By

“Louie ” • Poker/Divorce

Louis C.K., Written By

“Modern Family ”

Steven Levitan, Written By

Jeffrey Richman, Written By – WINNER

“The Office”

Greg Daniels, Written By

“30 Rock”

Matt Hubbard, Written By

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

“Friday Night Lights”

Jason Katims, Written By – WINNER

“Game Of Thrones”

David Benioff, Written By

D.B. Weiss, Written By

“The Killing”

Veena Sud, Written By

“Mad Men” • The Suitcase

Matthew Weiner, Written By

“Mad Men” • Blowing Smoke

Andre Jacquemetton, Written By

Maria Jacquemetton, Written By

Outstanding Writing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

“Downtown Abbey (Masterpiece)”

Julian Fellowes, Written By – WINNER

“Mildred Pierce” • HBO

Todd Haynes, Written By

Jon Raymond, Written By

“Sherlock: A Study In Pink (Masterpiece)”

Steven Moffat, Written By

“Too Big To Fail”

Peter Gould, Written By

“Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”

Heidi Thomas, Written By



Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report”

Barry Julien, Head Writer

Stephen Colbert, Writer

Tom Purcell, Writer

Richard Dahm, Writer

Michael Brumm, Writer

Rob Dubbin, Writer

Opus Moreschi, Writer

Peter Gwinn, Writer

Jay Katsir, Writer

Frank Lesser, Writer

Glenn Eichler, Writer

Meredith Scardino, Writer

Max Werner, Writer

Eric Drysdale, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Dan Guterman, Writer

Paul Dinello, Writer

“Conan”

Mike Sweeney, Head Writer

Conan O’Brien, Writer

Andy Richter, Writer

Frank Smiley, Writer

José Arroyo, Writer

Andrés du Bouchet, Writer

Deon Cole, Writer

Josh Comers, Writer

Dan Cronin, Writer

Michael Gordon, Writer

Berkley Johnson, Writer

Brian Kiley, Writer

Laurie Kilmartin, Writer

Rob Kutner, Writer

Todd Levin, Writer

Brian McCann, Writer

Matt O’Brien, Writer

Brian Stack, Writer



“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” – WINNER

Steve Bodow, Head Writer

Tim Carvell, Head Writer

Rory Albanese, Writer

Kevin Bleyer, Writer

Rich Blomquist, Writer

Wyatt Cenac, Writer

Hallie Haglund, Writer

JR Havlan, Writer

Elliott Kalan, Writer

Josh Lieb, Writer

Sam Means, Writer

Jo Miller, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Daniel Radosh, Writer

Jason Ross, Writer

Jon Stewart, Writer

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

AD Miles, Head Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Patrick Borelli, Writer

Michael Blieden, Writer

Gerard Bradford, Writer

Jeremy Bronson, Writer

Michael Dicenzo, Writer

Jimmy Fallon, Writer

Eric Ledgin, Writer

Morgan Murphy, Writer

Robert Patton, Writer

Gavin Purcell, Writer

Amy Ozols, Writer

Diallo Riddle, Writer

Bashir Salahuddin, Writer

Justin Shanes, Writer

Michael Shoemaker, Writer

Jon Rineman, Writer

Bobby Tisdale, Writer

“Saturday Night Live”

Doug Abeles, Writer

James Anderson, Writer

Alex Baze, Writer

Heather Anne Campbell, Writer

Jessica Conrad, Writer

Matt Craig, Writer

James Downey, Writer

Tom Flanigan, Writer

Shelly Gossman, Writer

Steve Higgins, Writer

Erik Kenward, Writer

Rob Klein, Writer

Seth Meyers, Writer

Lorne Michaels, Writer

John Mulaney, Writer

Christine Nangle, Writer

Michael Patrick O’Brien, Writer

Paula Pell, Writer

Simon Rich, Writer

Marika Sawyer, Writer

Akiva Schaffer, Writer

Sarah Schneider, Writer

John Solomon, Writer

Kent Sublette, Writer

Bryan Tucker, Writer

Jorma Taccone, Writer

Colin Jost, Writer