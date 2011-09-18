Complete list of 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards winners and nominees

The winners of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Sunday night, Sept. 18 from the Nokia Theater in downtown Los Angeles. A complete or winners and nominees is as follows:
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
“How I Met Your Mother” • Subway Wars
Pamela Fryman, Directed by
“Modern Family” • Halloween
Michael Alan Spiller, Directed by – WINNER
“Modern Family” • Slow Down Your Neighbors
Gail Mancuso, Directed by
“Modern Family” • See You Next Fall
Steven Levitan, Directed by
“30 Rock” • Live Show
Beth McCarthy-Miller, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire” • Boardwalk Empire (Pilot)
Martin Scorsese, Directed by – WINNING
“Boardwalk Empire” • Anastasia
Jeremy Podeswa, Directed by
“The Borgias” • The Poisoned Chalice/The Assassin
Neil Jordan, Directed by
“Game Of Thrones” • Winter Is Coming (Pilot)
Tim Van Patten, Directed by
“The Killing” • Pilot
Patty Jenkins, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
“Carlos”
Olivier Assayas, Directed by
“Cinema Verite”
Robert Pulcini, Directed by
“Downtown Abbey (Masterpiece)” • Part 1
Brian Percival, Directed by – WINNER
“Mildred Pierce” • HBO
Todd Haynes, Directed by
“Too Big To Fail”
Curtis Hanson, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
“American Idol” • Episode 1024/1025A
Gregg Gelfand, Directed by
“The Colbert Report • Episode 6112”
James Hoskinson, Directed by
“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” • Episode 16048
Chuck O’Neil, Directed by
“Late Show With David Letterman” • Show 3333
Jerry Foley, Directed by
“Saturday Night Live: • Host: Justin Timberlake
Don Roy King, Directed by – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory”
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper
“The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER
Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter
“Episodes”
Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc
“Louie”
Louis C.K. as Louie
“The Office”Steve Carell as Michael Scott
“30 Rock”
Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire”
Steve Buscemi as Nucky Thompson
“Dexter”
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
“Friday Night Lights”
Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor – WINNER
“House”
Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House
“Justified”
Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens
“Mad Men”
Jon Hamm as Don Draper
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
“Carlos”
Edgar Ramirez as Carlos
“The Kennedys”
Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy
“The Kennedys”
Barry Pepper as Bobby Kennedy – WINNER
“Luther”
Idris Elba as John Luther
“Thurgood”
Laurence Fishburne as Thurgood Marshall
“Too Big To Fail”
William Hurt as Henry ‘Hank’ Paulson
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
“The Big C”
Laura Linney as Cathy Jamison
“Mike & Molly”
Melissa McCarthy as Molly Flynn – WINNER
“Nurse Jackie”
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton
“Parks And Recreation”
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope
“Raising Hope”
Martha Plimpton as Virginia Chance
“30 Rock”
Tina Fey as Liz Lemon
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
“Friday Night Lights”
Connie Britton as Tami Taylor
“The Good Wife”
Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick – WINNER
“Harry’s Law”
Kathy Bates as Harriet “Harry” Korn
“The Killing”
Mireille Enos as Sarah Linden
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson
“Mad Men”
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
“Cinema Verite”
Diane Lane as Patricia Loud
“Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)”
Elizabeth McGovern as Cora, Countess of Grantham
“Mildred Pierce”
Kate Winslet as Mildred Pierce – WINNER
“Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story”
Taraji P. Henson as Tiffany Rubin
“Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”
Jean Marsh as Rose Buck
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
“Glee “
Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel
“Modern Family”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett
“Modern Family”
Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett
“Modern Family”
Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker
“Modern Family”
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy – WINNER
“Two And A Half Men”
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
“Game Of Thrones”
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister – WINNER
“The Good Wife”
Josh Charles as Will Gardner
“The Good Wife”
Alan Cumming as Eli Gold
“Justified”
Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder
“Mad Men”
John Slattery as Roger Sterling
“Men Of A Certain Age”
Andre Braugher as Owen
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
“The Kennedys”
Tom Wilkinson as Joe Kennedy
“Mildred Pierce”
Guy Pearce as Monty Beragon – WINNER
“Mildred Pierce”
Brían F. O’Byrne as Bert Pierce
“Too Big To Fail”
Paul Giamatti as Ben Bernanke
“Too Big To Fail”
James Woods as Richard Fuld
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
“Glee”
Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester
“Hot In Cleveland”
Betty White as Elka Ostrovsky
“Modern Family”
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy – WINNER
“Modern Family”
Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
“Saturday Night Live”
Kristen Wiig as Various characters
“30 Rock”
Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire”
Kelly Macdonald as Margaret Schroeder
“The Good Wife”
Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma
“The Good Wife”
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart
“Justified”
Margo Martindale as Mags Bennett – WINNER
“The Killing”
Michelle Forbes as Mitch Larsen
“Mad Men”
Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
“Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)”
Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham – WINNER
“Mildred Pierce”
Evan Rachel Wood as Veda Pierce
“Mildred Pierce”
Melissa Leo as Lucy Gessler
“Mildred Pierce”
Mare Winningham as Ida
“Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”
Eileen Atkins as Lady Maud Holland
Outstanding Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Glee”
“Modern Family” – WINNER
“The Office”
“Parks And Recreation”
“30 Rock”
Outstanding Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Dexter”
“Friday Night Lights”
“Game Of Thrones”
“The Good Wife”
“Mad Men” – WINNER
Outstanding Miniseries Or Movie
“Cinema Verite”
“The Kennedys”
“Mildred Pierce”
“The Pillars Of The Earth”
“Too Big To Fail”
“Downton Abbey” – WINNER
Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
“The Colbert Report”
“Conan”
“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” – WINNER
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”
“Real Time With Bill Maher”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Reality Program
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Deadliest Catch”
“Hoarders”
“Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List”
“MythBusters”
“Undercover Boss”
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“American Idol”
“Dancing With The Stars”
“Project Runway”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Top Chef “
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
“Episodes” • Episode Seven
David Crane, Written By
Jeffrey Klarik, Written By
“Louie ” • Poker/Divorce
Louis C.K., Written By
“Modern Family ”
Steven Levitan, Written By
Jeffrey Richman, Written By – WINNER
“The Office”
Greg Daniels, Written By
“30 Rock”
Matt Hubbard, Written By
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
“Friday Night Lights”
Jason Katims, Written By – WINNER
“Game Of Thrones”
David Benioff, Written By
D.B. Weiss, Written By
“The Killing”
Veena Sud, Written By
“Mad Men” • The Suitcase
Matthew Weiner, Written By
“Mad Men” • Blowing Smoke
Andre Jacquemetton, Written By
Maria Jacquemetton, Written By
Outstanding Writing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
“Downtown Abbey (Masterpiece)”
Julian Fellowes, Written By – WINNER
“Mildred Pierce” • HBO
Todd Haynes, Written By
Jon Raymond, Written By
“Sherlock: A Study In Pink (Masterpiece)”
Steven Moffat, Written By
“Too Big To Fail”
Peter Gould, Written By
“Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”
Heidi Thomas, Written By
Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
“The Colbert Report”
Barry Julien, Head Writer
Stephen Colbert, Writer
Tom Purcell, Writer
Richard Dahm, Writer
Michael Brumm, Writer
Rob Dubbin, Writer
Opus Moreschi, Writer
Peter Gwinn, Writer
Jay Katsir, Writer
Frank Lesser, Writer
Glenn Eichler, Writer
Meredith Scardino, Writer
Max Werner, Writer
Eric Drysdale, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Dan Guterman, Writer
Paul Dinello, Writer
“Conan”
Mike Sweeney, Head Writer
Conan O’Brien, Writer
Andy Richter, Writer
Frank Smiley, Writer
José Arroyo, Writer
Andrés du Bouchet, Writer
Deon Cole, Writer
Josh Comers, Writer
Dan Cronin, Writer
Michael Gordon, Writer
Berkley Johnson, Writer
Brian Kiley, Writer
Laurie Kilmartin, Writer
Rob Kutner, Writer
Todd Levin, Writer
Brian McCann, Writer
Matt O’Brien, Writer
Brian Stack, Writer
“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” – WINNER
Steve Bodow, Head Writer
Tim Carvell, Head Writer
Rory Albanese, Writer
Kevin Bleyer, Writer
Rich Blomquist, Writer
Wyatt Cenac, Writer
Hallie Haglund, Writer
JR Havlan, Writer
Elliott Kalan, Writer
Josh Lieb, Writer
Sam Means, Writer
Jo Miller, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Daniel Radosh, Writer
Jason Ross, Writer
Jon Stewart, Writer
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”
AD Miles, Head Writer
David Angelo, Writer
Patrick Borelli, Writer
Michael Blieden, Writer
Gerard Bradford, Writer
Jeremy Bronson, Writer
Michael Dicenzo, Writer
Jimmy Fallon, Writer
Eric Ledgin, Writer
Morgan Murphy, Writer
Robert Patton, Writer
Gavin Purcell, Writer
Amy Ozols, Writer
Diallo Riddle, Writer
Bashir Salahuddin, Writer
Justin Shanes, Writer
Michael Shoemaker, Writer
Jon Rineman, Writer
Bobby Tisdale, Writer
“Saturday Night Live”
Doug Abeles, Writer
James Anderson, Writer
Alex Baze, Writer
Heather Anne Campbell, Writer
Jessica Conrad, Writer
Matt Craig, Writer
James Downey, Writer
Tom Flanigan, Writer
Shelly Gossman, Writer
Steve Higgins, Writer
Erik Kenward, Writer
Rob Klein, Writer
Seth Meyers, Writer
Lorne Michaels, Writer
John Mulaney, Writer
Christine Nangle, Writer
Michael Patrick O’Brien, Writer
Paula Pell, Writer
Simon Rich, Writer
Marika Sawyer, Writer
Akiva Schaffer, Writer
Sarah Schneider, Writer
John Solomon, Writer
Kent Sublette, Writer
Bryan Tucker, Writer
Jorma Taccone, Writer
Colin Jost, Writer
