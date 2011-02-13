Complete list of 2011 Grammy Award winners

The Grammys may feature only a handful of award presentations during the show, but the 2011 ceremony is now over and all 110 winners are now available.

The 53rd Annual Grammy Award winners are below, starting with the biggest honors: Record, Album and Song of the Year.

To see which each category’s competitors are, check out the full listings at Grammy.com.

Which wins surprised you most?

Record of the year:

“Need You Now” – Lady Antebellum

Album of the year:

“The Suburbs” – Arcade Fire

Song of the year:

“Need You Now” – Lady Antebellum

Best new artist:

Esperanza Spalding

Pop performance by a duo or group with vocals:

“Hey, Soul Sister” (Live) – Train

Pop vocal album:

“The Fame Monster” – Lady Gaga

Rock album:

“The Resistance” – Muse

Rap album:

“Recovery” – Eminem

Female country vocal performance:

Miranda Lambert, “The House That Built Me”

Country album:

“Need You Now” – Lady Antebellum

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Danger Mouse

Female pop vocal performance:

“Bad Romance” – Lady Gaga

Male pop vocal performance:

“Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars

Pop collaboration with vocals:

“Imagine” – Herbie Hancock, Pink, India.Arie, Seal, Konono No 1, Jeff Beck & Oumou Sangare

Pop instrumental performance:

“Nessun Dorma” – Jeff Beck

Pop instrumental album:

“Take Your Pick” – Larry Carlton & Tak Matsumoto

Dance recording:

“Only Girl (In The World)” – Rihanna

Electronic/dance album:

“La Roux” – La Roux

Traditional pop vocal album:

“Crazy Love” – Michael Bublé

Solo rock vocal performance:

“Helter Skelter” – Paul McCartney

Rock performance by a duo or group with vocals:

“Tighten Up” – The Black Keys

Hard rock performance:

“New Fang” – Them Crooked Vultures

Metal performance:

“El Dorado” – Iron Maiden

Rock instrumental performance:

“Hammerhead” – Jeff Beck

Rock song:

“Angry World” – Neil Young, songwriter (Neil Young)

Alternative music album:

“Brothers” – The Black Keys

Female R&B vocal performance:

“Bittersweet” – Fantasia

Male R&B vocal performance:

“There Goes My Baby” – Usher

R&B Performance by a duo or group with vocals:

“Soldier Of Love” – Sade

Traditional R&B vocal performance:

“Hang On In There” – John Legend & The Roots

Urban/alternative performance:

“F*** You” – Cee Lo Green

R&B song:

“Shine” – John Stephens, songwriter (John Legend & The Roots)

R&B album:

“Wake Up!” – John Legend & The Roots

Contemporary R&B album:

“Raymond V Raymond” – Usher

Rap solo performance:

“Not Afraid” – Eminem

Rap performance by a duo or group:

“On To The Next One” – Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz

Rap/sung collaboration:

“Empire State Of Mind” – Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

Rap song:

“Empire State Of Mind” – Shawn Carter, Angela Hunte, Alicia Keys, Jane’t “Jnay” Sewell-Ulepic & Alexander Shuckburgh, songwriters (Burt Keyes & Sylvia Robinson, songwriters) (Jay-Z & Alicia Keys)

Male country vocal performance:

“‘Til Summer Comes Around” – Keith Urban

Country performance by a duo or group with vocals:

“Need You Now” – Lady Antebellum

Country collaboration with vocals:

“As She’s Walking Away” – Zac Brown Band & Alan Jackson

Country instrumental performance:

“Hummingbyrd” – Marty Stuart

Country song:

“Need You Now” – Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley & Hillary Scott, songwriters (Lady Antebellum)

New age album:

“Miho: Journey To The Mountain” – Paul Winter Consort

Contemporary jazz album:

“The Stanley Clarke Band” – The Stanley Clarke Band

Jazz vocal album:

“Eleanora Fagan (1915-1959): To Billie With Love From Dee Dee” – Dee Dee Bridgewater

Improvised jazz solo:

“A Change Is Gonna Come” – Herbie Hancock, soloist

Jazz instrumental album, individual or group:

“Moody 4B” – James Moody

Large jazz ensemble album:

“Mingus Big Band Live At Jazz Standard” – Mingus Big Band

Latin jazz album:

“Chucho’s Steps” – Chucho Valdés And The Afro-Cuban Messengers

Gospel performance:

“Grace” – BeBe & CeCe Winans

Gospel song:

“It’s What I Do” – Jerry Peters & Kirk Whalum, songwriters (Kirk Whalum & Lalah Hathaway)

Rock or rap gospel album:

“Hello Hurricane” – Switchfoot

Pop/contemporary gospel album:

“Love God. Love People.” – Israel Houghton

Southern, country, or bluegrass gospel album:

“The Reason” – Diamond Rio

Traditional gospel album:

“Downtown Church” – Patty Griffin

Best contemporary R&B gospel album:

“Still” – BeBe & CeCe Winans

Latin pop album:

“Paraiso Express” – Alejandro Sanz

Latin rock, alternative or urban album:

“El Existential” – Grupo Fantasma

Tropical Latin album:

“Viva La Tradición” – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Regional Mexican album:

None (fewer than 10 artists entered)

Tejano album:

“Recuerdos” – Little Joe & La Familia

Norteño album:

“Classic” – Intocable

Banda album:

“Enamórate De Mí” – El Güero Y Su Banda Centenario

Americana album:

“You Are Not Alone” – Mavis Staples

Bluegrass album:

“Mountain Soul II” – Patty Loveless

Traditional blues album:

“Joined At The Hip” – Pinetop Perkins & Willie ‘Big Eyes’ Smith

Contemporary blues album:

“Living Proof” – Buddy Guy

Traditional folk album:

“Genuine Negro Jig” – Carolina Chocolate Drops

Contemporary folk album:

“God Willin’ & The Creek Don’t Rise” – Ray LaMontagne And The Pariah Dogs

Hawaiian music album:

“Huana Ke Aloha” – Tia Carrere

Native American music album:

“2010 Gathering Of Nations Pow Wow: A Spirit’s Dance (Various Artists)” – Derek Mathews, Dr. Lita Mathews & Melonie Mathews, producers

Zydeco or Cajun music album:

“Zydeco Junkie” – Chubby Carrier And The Bayou Swamp Band

Reggae album:

“Before The Dawn” – Buju Banton

Traditional world music album:

“Ali And Toumani” – Ali Farka Touré & Toumani Diabaté

Contemporary world music album:

“Throw Down Your Heart , Africa Sessions Part 2: Unreleased Tracks” – Béla Fleck

Musical album for children:

“Tomorrow’s Children” – Pete Seeger With The Rivertown Kids And Friends

Spoken word album for children:

“Julie Andrews’ Collection Of Poems, Songs, And Lullabies” – Julie Andrews & Emma Walton Hamilton

Spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & story telling):

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Presents Earth (The Audiobook)” – Jon Stewart (With Samantha Bee, Wyatt Cenac, Jason Jones, John Oliver & Sigourney Weaver)

Comedy album:

“Stark Raving Black” – Lewis Black

Musical show album:

“American Idiot (Featuring Green Day)” – Billie Joe Armstrong, producer (Green Day, composers; Billie Joe Armstrong, lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast With John Gallagher, Jr., Michael Esper & Others)

Compilation soundtrack album for motion picture, television or other visual media:

“Crazy Heart” – (Various Artists) Stephen Bruton & T Bone Burnett, producers

Score Soundtrack album for motion picture, television or other visual media:

“Toy Story 3” – Randy Newman, composer

Song written for motion picture, television or other visual media:

“The Weary Kind (From Crazy Heart)” – Ryan Bingham & T Bone Burnett, songwriters (Ryan Bingham)

Instrumental composition:

“The Path Among The Trees” – Billy Childs, composer (Billy Childs Ensemble)

Instrumental arrangement:

“Carlos” – Vince Mendoza, arranger (John Scofield, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest)

Instrumental arrangement accompanying vocalist(s):

“Baba Yetu” – Christopher Tin, arranger (Christopher Tin, Soweto Gospel Choir & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)

Recording package:

“Brothers” – Michael Carney, art director (The Black Keys)

Boxed or special limited edition package:

“Under Great White Northern Lights (Limited Edition Box Set)” – Rob Jones & Jack White III, art directors (The White Stripes)

Album notes:

“Keep An Eye On The Sky” – Robert Gordon, album notes writer (Big Star)

Historical album:

“The Beatles (The Original Studio Recordings)” – Jeff Jones & Allan Rouse, compilation producers; Paul Hicks, Sean Magee, Guy Massey, Sam Okell & Steve Rooke, mastering engineers (The Beatles)

Engineered album, non-classical:

“Battle Studies” – Michael H. Brauer, Joe Ferla, Chad Franscoviak & Manny Marroquin, engineers (John Mayer)

Remixed recording, non-classical:

“Revolver (David Guetta’s One Love Club Remix)” – David Guetta & Afrojack, remixers (Madonna)

Surround sound album:

“Britten’s Orchestra” – Keith O. Johnson, surround mix engineer; Keith O. Johnson, surround mastering engineer; David Frost, surround producer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

Engineered album, classical – TIE:

“Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony; Deus Ex Machina” – Mark Donahue, John Hill & Dirk Sobotka, engineers (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony Orchestra), AND “Porter, Quincy: Complete Viola Works” – Leslie Ann Jones, Kory Kruckenberg, Brandie Lane & David Sabee, engineers (Eliesha Nelson & John McLaughlin Williams)

Producer of the year, classical:

David Frost

Classical album:

“Verdi: Requiem” – Riccardo Muti, conductor; Duain Wolfe, chorus master; Christopher Alder, producer; David Frost, Tom Lazarus & Christopher Willis, engineers/mixers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer

Orchestral performance:

“Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony; Deus Ex Machina” – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Terrence Wilson; Nashville Symphony)

Opera recording:

“Saariaho: L’Amour De Loin” – Kent Nagano, conductor; Daniel Belcher, Ekaterina Lekhina & Marie-Ange Todorovitch; Martin Sauer, producer

Choral performance:

“Verdi: Requiem” – Riccardo Muti, conductor; Duain Wolfe, chorus master (Ildar Abdrazakov, Olga Borodina, Barbara Frittoli & Mario Zeffiri; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Chicago Symphony Chorus)

Instrumental soloist(s) performance (with orchestra):

“Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 23 & 24” – Mitsuko Uchida (The Cleveland Orchestra)

Instrumental soloist performance (without orchestra):

“Messiaen: Livre Du Saint-Sacrement” – Paul Jacobs

Chamber music performance:

“Ligeti: String Quartets Nos. 1 & 2” – Parker Quartet

Small ensemble performance:

“Dinastia Borja” – Jordi Savall, conductor; Hespèrion XXI & La Capella Reial De Catalunya

Classical vocal performance:

“Sacrificium” – Cecilia Bartoli (Giovanni Antonini; Il Giardino Armonico)

Classical contemporary composition:

“Daugherty, Michael: Deus Ex Machina” – Michael Daugherty (Giancarlo Guerrero)

Classical crossover album:

“Tin, Christopher: Calling All Dawns” – Lucas Richman, conductor (Sussan Deyhim, Lia, Kaori Omura, Dulce Pontes, Jia Ruhan, Aoi Tada & Frederica von Stade; Anonymous 4 & Soweto Gospel Choir; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)

Short form music video:

“Bad Romance” – Lady Gaga

Long form music video:

“When You’re Strange (The Doors)” – Tom Dicillo, video director; John Beug, Jeff Jampol, Peter Jankowski & Dick Wolf, video producers