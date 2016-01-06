Watch Conan O’Brien, Kevin Hart, and Ice Cube hotbox a driver’s ed car

“Conan” staffer Diana Chang doesn't have her driver's license, despite living in Los Angeles where that kind of thing seems necessary. So her boss decided to help her out, with an assist from Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

Diana learned some valuable lessons about whipping pennies at her fellow drivers and asserting her dominance over people in minivans before Conan took the wheel so the other three could hotbox the driver's ed car. Also, we learn that Tupac always wore his seatbelt.

In the end, they all got Popeyes. It went a lot better than my driving lesson, when my instructor informed me that it was at this very corner that his daughter once killed a motorcyclist, so I should always watch out when making turns into the sunlight in the late afternoon because it's hard to see people coming at you from the opposite direction, especially if they are on motorcycles.