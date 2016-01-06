Watch Conan O’Brien, Kevin Hart, and Ice Cube hotbox a driver’s ed car

#TBS #Ice Cube #Conan
01.06.16 3 years ago

“Conan” staffer Diana Chang doesn't have her driver's license, despite living in Los Angeles where that kind of thing seems necessary. So her boss decided to help her out, with an assist from Ice Cube and Kevin Hart. 

Diana learned some valuable lessons about whipping pennies at her fellow drivers and asserting her dominance over people in minivans before Conan took the wheel so the other three could hotbox the driver's ed car. Also, we learn that Tupac always wore his seatbelt.

In the end, they all got Popeyes. It went a lot better than my driving lesson, when my instructor informed me that it was at this very corner that his daughter once killed a motorcyclist, so I should always watch out when making turns into the sunlight in the late afternoon because it's hard to see people coming at you from the opposite direction, especially if they are on motorcycles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TBS#Ice Cube#Conan
TAGSCONANice cubekevin hartTBS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 15 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP