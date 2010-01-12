Conan O’Brien rejects NBC’s 12:05 proposal

“The Tonight Show” host Conan O’Brien released a statement on Tuesday (January 12) making it clear that he wants no part of NBC’s plan to move him and his show to a 12:05 time slot.
NBC told reporters on Sunday that the network plans to move “The Jay Leno Show” out of primetime after February 11 and the network hoped to have Leno air from 11:35 p.m. til 12:05 a.m., followed by “The Tonight Show” at 12:05. NBC executives expressed optimism that O’Brien would play ball with their plan, due to his love of “The Tonight Show” and its brand and legacy.
In the statement, O’Brien makes it clear that he has no interest in that proposal. While some media outlets are saying that O’Brien has quit “The Tonight Show,” there’s nothing about quitting in the statement. What he says, in sometimes-funny fashion, is that what has been proposed to him isn’t a deal he wants any part of.
O’Brien’s statement reads as follows:
People of Earth:
In the last few days, I’ve been getting a lot of sympathy calls, and I want to start by making it clear that no one should waste a second feeling sorry for me. For 17 years, I’ve been getting paid to do what I love most and, in a world with real problems, I’ve been absurdly lucky. That said, I’ve been suddenly put in a very public predicament and my bosses are demanding an immediate decision.
Six years ago, I signed a contract with NBC to take over The Tonight Show in June of 2009. Like a lot of us, I grew up watching Johnny Carson every night and the chance to one day sit in that chair has meant everything to me. I worked long and hard to get that opportunity, passed up far more lucrative offers, and since 2004 I have spent literally hundreds of hours thinking of ways to extend the franchise long into the future. It was my mistaken belief that, like my predecessor, I would have the benefit of some time and, just as important, some degree of ratings support from the prime-time schedule. Building a lasting audience at 11:30 is impossible without both.
But sadly, we were never given that chance. After only seven months, with my Tonight Show in its infancy, NBC has decided to react to their terrible difficulties in prime-time by making a change in their long-established late night schedule.
Last Thursday, NBC executives told me they intended to move the Tonight Show to 12:05 to accommodate the Jay Leno Show at 11:35. For 60 years the Tonight Show has aired immediately following the late local news. I sincerely believe that delaying the Tonight Show into the next day to accommodate another comedy program will seriously damage what I consider to be the greatest franchise in the history of broadcasting. The Tonight Show at 12:05 simply isn’t the Tonight Show. Also, if I accept this move I will be knocking the Late Night show, which I inherited from David Letterman and passed on to Jimmy Fallon, out of its long-held time slot. That would hurt the other NBC franchise that I love, and it would be unfair to Jimmy.
So it has come to this: I cannot express in words how much I enjoy hosting this program and what an enormous personal disappointment it is for me to consider losing it. My staff and I have worked unbelievably hard and we are very proud of our contribution to the legacy of The Tonight Show. But I cannot participate in what I honestly believe is its destruction. Some people will make the argument that with DVRs and the Internet a time slot doesn’t matter. But with the Tonight Show, I believe nothing could matter more.
There has been speculation about my going to another network but, to set the record straight, I currently have no other offer and honestly have no idea what happens next. My hope is that NBC and I can resolve this quickly so that my staff, crew, and I can do a show we can be proud of, for a company that values our work.
Have a great day and, for the record, I am truly sorry about my hair; it’s always been that way.
The manner of O’Brien’s statement was particularly telling. The comic went outside of the network publicity circuit and threw down the gauntlet all on his own, forcing NBC into something of a corner.
What’s the next step?
Does this mean Conan O’Brien is on his way to another network (FOX)?
Does that mean that Leno will become host of “The Tonight Show” again?
Does Jimmy Fallon get offered the 12:05 slot?
Who takes over the Fallon slot?
Or is this a negotiating ploy on O’Brien’s part?
NBC had no official comment.
4 words. FUCK LENO. Bravo Conan.
No, not fuck Leno.
Fuck Zucker and fuck NBC.
Leno didn’t want to give up The Tonight Show. NBC made him to save Conan from going to ABC.
Then, when Leno was shoved aside, and the funnier O’Brien put in his place, Zucker freaked out, because, “oh my God!” Leno might go to ABC!
So Zucker fucked over his entire network to create a cheap show that would be a money maker for the network no matter what.
But the affiliates are losing cash, and The Tonight Show is hurt because instead of Law and Order SVU leading into 11pm for the news, there’s Leno’s show.
Zucker needs to be fired now.
You can say whatever you want, but Leno got screwed over, too, being forced to give up a job he never wanted to leave.
Let’s be fair, here.
Ever though I prefer Conan, Leno also got the shaft.
Well Ill give you that. NBCs actions are completely ridiculous. But in response I would also say that Lenos actions have been less than graceful. Despite not wanting to leave he has not shown an ounce of respect for Conan and Fallon, and should have some dignity and bow out. There are other opportunities out there, and his actions have come off as selfish and quite honestly, just pathetic. His ship is sinking fast, and instead of acknowledging his defeat he is still hanging on for dear life and pulling down a lot of people with him.
agreed. Leno can suck a fuck. Conan is getting screwed royally. Hopefully things will work out for Conan.
Sorry Dan. This one just really burns me. From day one Leno and NBC have treated this terribly, and especially after reading Conans very graceful response it makes me even angrier that NBC is bending over backward for Leno, despite how miserable response has been to his show.
sorry about that, sometimes I forget this isn’t AICN.
everyone keeps saying that leno was pushed out. but this is from an entertainment weekly article from Sep 27, 2004:
“Jay Leno has a famously Cal Ripken-esque work ethic, but on Monday, he announced his retirement — effective in five years. In 2009, he said, he’ll vacate his desk at The Tonight Show and pass the torch on to Late Night host Conan O’Brien. Leno will break the news to his audience on Monday night’s show, which marks the 50th anniversary of Tonight’s debut on NBC.
”In 2009, I’ll be 59 years-old and will have had this dream job for 17 years,” Leno said in a statement. ”When I signed my new contract, I felt that the timing was right to plan for my successor, and there is no one more qualified than Conan. Plus, I promised [my wife] Mavis I would take her out for dinner before I turned 60.””
he retired. nobody was making him leave.
James- That article is from 2004 and based upon a press release that NBC put out, not an actual candid interview with Jay Leno.[I know this because I wrote basically the same story of Zap2it with the same quote.] I trust you can see what the difference would be. Leno never went to NBC and told the network that he was ready to go and when 2009 rolled around, he didn’t tell a SINGLE REPORTER that he was ready to leave late night. Not one. Jeff Zucker put the transition-of-power into place without any impetus from Jay Leno, who did not in any way retire. – Daniel
Did anyone at NBC actually think the Jay Leno Show was a good idea? I figured it would only last one season, but I didn’t think they’d go and screw O’Brien/Fallon and Carson Daly over it.
At least Letterman can sit back and laugh.
