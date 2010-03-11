Conan O’Brien announces 30-city tour, headlining slot at Bonnaroo

Conan O’Brien won’t just be Tweeting over the next few months. The former “Tonight Show” host and overall funny-man needs to be brushing up his standup and MC’ing chops for his headlining slot at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and a 30-city theater tour.

CoCo will be the featured performer at the Comedy Theatre onsite at the fest in Manchester, Tenn., as well as keep audiences entertained between acts on the What Stage on Friday (June 11) and Saturday (June 12). The What Stage is the largest stage at the festival, with ground available for 100,000 people.

Margaret Cho, Aziz Ansari, Greg Giraldo, Bo Burnham, Doug Benson, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, John Roberts and Jeff Ross have also joined the Bonnaroo comedy sked, and will be roasting the festival itself. Bonnaroo runs over four days, June 10-13 and includes musical headliners Dave Matthews Band, Jay-Z, Kings of Leon, Stevie Wonder, Weezer, Tenacious D and more.

As for the Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television Tour, Andy Richter and O’Brien’s former “Tonight Show” band will join O’Brien for “a night of music, comedy, hugging and the occasional awkward silence.”

The tour begins April 12 in Eugene, Ore. and has stops in Canada. As O’Brien says: “It was either a massive 30-city tour or start helping out around the house.” Details can be had at TeamCoCo.com, tickets on sale now.

O’Brien’s exit from NBC — which included a $30+ million payout — stipulates a non-compete clause which prevents him from returning to TV until after Sept. 1.

Here is Conan O’Brien’s Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television Tour:

April 12: Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene, Ore.

April 13: Orpheum Theater in Vancouver, British Columbia

April 16: INB Performing Arts Center in Spokane, Wash.

April 17: River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, Alberta

April 18: Seattle Center, Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, in Seattle

April 22: Nob Hill Masonic Center in San Francisco

April 24: Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, Calif.

April 29: San Diego Civic Theater in San Diego

April 30: Dodge Theater in Phoenix

May 1: Pearl Concert Theater at The Palms in Las Vegas

May 4: Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nev.

May 5: San Jose State University Events Center in San Jose, Calif.

May 6: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, Calif.

May 9: Mackey Auditorium in Boulder, Colo.

May 10: Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver

May 13: McFarlin Memorial Auditorium, Southern Methodist University, Dallas

May 14: Austin Music Hall in Austin, Tex.

May 15: Brady Theater in Tulsa, Okla.

May 16: Midland Theater in Kansas City

May 18: Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis

May 19: Chicago Theater in Chicago

May 22: Massey Hall in Toronto

May 30: Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center in Atlantic City, N.J.

June 1: Radio City Music Hall in New York

June 4: Wang Theater in Boston

June 6: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

June 7: Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Penn.

June 8: Constitution Hall in Washington

June 11: Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn.

June 14: Fox Theater in Atlanta