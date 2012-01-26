Conan O’Brien and Rebel Wilson plan ‘Super Fun Night’ at CBS

01.26.12 7 years ago

Conan O’Brien and CBS are teaming up for a “Super Fun Night.”

The network has ordered a pilot for a multi-camera comedy produced by O’Brien and starring Rebel Wilson (Kristen Wiig’s Brit roommate in “Bridesmaids”), according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll also act as writer and co-executive producer.

“Super Fun Night” centers on a group of female nerds who attempt to turn every Friday night into a “Super Fun Night.”

CBS has several other comedy pilots set up, including “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau’s “Tweaked” and an untitled comedy from writert-producer Nick Stoller (“The Muppets,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”).

O’Brien’s production company Conaco is also developing “Fat Chance” and a Ben Wexler comedy, likely at TBS, home to his late night talk show.

 

Around The Web

TAGSCONAN O'BRIENREBEL WILSONSUPER FUN NIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP