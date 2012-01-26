Conan O’Brien and Rebel Wilson plan ‘Super Fun Night’ at CBS

Conan O’Brien and CBS are teaming up for a “Super Fun Night.”

The network has ordered a pilot for a multi-camera comedy produced by O’Brien and starring Rebel Wilson (Kristen Wiig’s Brit roommate in “Bridesmaids”), according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll also act as writer and co-executive producer.

“Super Fun Night” centers on a group of female nerds who attempt to turn every Friday night into a “Super Fun Night.”

CBS has several other comedy pilots set up, including “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau’s “Tweaked” and an untitled comedy from writert-producer Nick Stoller (“The Muppets,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”).

O’Brien’s production company Conaco is also developing “Fat Chance” and a Ben Wexler comedy, likely at TBS, home to his late night talk show.