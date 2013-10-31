Conan O’Brien celebrates 20 years on the air with an epic blooper reel

Conan O’Brien has officially been on the air for 20 years now, in one form or another. (Some of those forms were short-lived, of course… ahem, “The Tonight Show.”) And this means that Coco has 20 years worth of bloopers to share with his adoring audience. Three things really stand out in this video:

1. Oh my god, Conan looks so young. But somehow his hair seems to have gotten more orange with age.

2. How charming is it that the “Conan’ folks make a blooper (sorry, that sounds disgusting) while showing a blooper reel?

3. Kangaroos are horny little monster creatures.

