Conan O’Brien celebrates 20 years on the air with an epic blooper reel

10.31.13 5 years ago

Conan O’Brien has officially been on the air for 20 years now, in one form or another. (Some of those forms were short-lived, of course… ahem, “The Tonight Show.”) And this means that Coco has 20 years worth of bloopers to share with his adoring audience. Three things really stand out in this video:

1. Oh my god, Conan looks so young. But somehow his hair seems to have gotten more orange with age.

2. How charming is it that the “Conan’ folks make a blooper (sorry, that sounds disgusting) while showing a blooper reel?

3. Kangaroos are horny little monster creatures.

