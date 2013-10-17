Video: Conan O’Brien crashed a Langhorne Slim show and sang some Elvis

LOS ANGELES – Fans of Langhorne Slim & The Law may have seen some pretty wild shows from the singer-songwriter, but few can compare to Conan O’Brien crashing the party.

The late-night comedian hosted Slim and his merry men on his show “Conan” last year, and further showed his love and appreciation of the band at the Troubadour last night (Oct. 16) by taking the stage and performing on two songs.

O’Brien and Langhorne Slim first covered Elvis Presley’s Sun Records rendition of classic “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” the former warning, “Yeah, the comedian’s gonna sing…”

The whole country-rock crew came out for Slim’s own “Found My Heart” from the 2012 album “The Way We Move.”

“Now we’re gonna play a track that I’ve listened to 10,000 times,” O’Brien said, then continuing on to bang out the tune on acoustic guitar. The two hugged after the mid-set interruption.

Watch the two songs from the Troubadour show last night in the video below, plus check out the band’s performance on “Conan” last year, during which O’Brien also played “Found My Heart.” O’Brien recorded “Blue Moon of Kentucky” at a June 2010 session at Jack White’s Third Man Records HQ in Nashville, and that’s below, too.

Langhorne Slim & The Law are on tour through the end of the month. Slim has spent time on a number of indie labels, but found his most recent home with Ramseur (The Avett Brothers) last year for “The Way We Move,” his latest.