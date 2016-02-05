Conan O’Brien’s ‘Clueless Gamer’ Super Bowl edition is back

Conan O'Brien's Super Bowl edition of “Clueless Gamer” is back, which means it's now a Super Bowl tradition, like the Puppy Bowl and being let down by the commercials.

Last year, Conan, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski and Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch played “Mortal Kombat X” in a Marriott conference room. This year, Conan had Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman and Denver Broncos' Von Miller play “Doom” in a Marriott conference room.

Conan welcomed Miller, even though, he claimed, Miller made his daughter cry when he tackled Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady all those times in the AFC Championship game. (It's very likely that it was actually Pats fan and Boston native Conan who did the crying.)

Watch as Conan, Norman and Miller chainsaw demons apart and punch their heads off, talk about fashion, sip wine, plan organic chicken farm ad campaigns, and enjoy the company of a special guest star.