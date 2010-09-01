Conan O’Brien’s TBS show will be named ‘Conan’

In the most anti-climactic and over-tweeted announcement in recent memory, Conan O’Brien has revealed that the name of his new TV show will be…

“Conan.”

We can practically hear you out there thinking, “But that’s what we were going to call his darned show regardless of what he named it. How dare Conan save us time!”

Well, there you go. Months of indecision (and, apparently, legal clarifications) and we end up with his first name. Had he taken til October, perhaps the show’s name would have been “O’Brien”?

In the official TBS press release, O’Brien declares, “I”m just using ‘Conan’ and dropping the ‘O”Brien’ because I want to get away from the whole Irish thing.”

“Conan” will premiere on TBS on Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. The show will originate from Stage 15 at the Warner Brothers Lot in Burbank.

Here’s O’Brien’s video explaining his decision: