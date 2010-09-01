Conan O’Brien’s TBS show will be named ‘Conan’

#TBS #Conan
09.01.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

 In the most anti-climactic and over-tweeted announcement in recent memory, Conan O’Brien has revealed that the name of his new TV show will be…

“Conan.”
We can practically hear you out there thinking, “But that’s what we were going to call his darned show regardless of what he named it. How dare Conan save us time!”
Well, there you go. Months of indecision (and, apparently, legal clarifications) and we end up with his first name. Had he taken til October, perhaps the show’s name would have been “O’Brien”?
In the official TBS press release, O’Brien declares, “I”m just using ‘Conan’ and dropping the ‘O”Brien’ because I want to get away from the whole Irish thing.”
“Conan” will premiere on TBS on Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. The show will originate from Stage 15 at the Warner Brothers Lot in Burbank.
Here’s O’Brien’s video explaining his decision:

Around The Web

TOPICS#TBS#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN O'BRIENTBS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP