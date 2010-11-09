‘Conan’ premiere audience tops Jay Leno, David Letterman

Conan O’Brien could end his basic cable comeback this morning and consider the whole experiment a wild success.
The Monday, November 8 launch of TBS’ “Conan” drew a whopping 4.155 million viewers, topping all of O’Brien’s late-night competition on the networks and cable.
That’s impressive enough, but TBS is eager to boast about not just the sheer volume of the “Conan” audience, but also its youth. The overall viewership includes 3.285 million viewers among adults 18-49, a group that includes 2.451 million viewers between 18-34.
The audience for the “Conan” premiere, which featured Seth Rogen, Lea Michele and Jack White as guests, had a median age of just 30.
“The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” drew only 3.5 million viewers, while “Late Show with David Letterman” stood at 3.4 million in early estimates. Neither network show was even within sight of “Conan” among young viewers.
Does anybody expect “Conan” to equal those numbers in the days and weeks to come? Of course not. But for now? TBS is happy.
Very happy.
“Conan”s audience has been very vocal online, and he clearly made a smooth transition from Twitter to TBS,” gushes Turner Entertainment Networks President Steve Koonin, somewhat stealing one of Conan’s jokes. “Conan delivered an extraordinary audience and stands out as the youngest late-night talk show on television.”
The second episode of “Conan,” with guests Tom Hanks, Jack McBrayer and Soundgarden, airs on Tuesday.
First the Walking Dead and now this? It’s a good couple of weeks for basic cable.
How do these numbers compare with Conan’s first episode of The Tonight Show?
I wouldn’t buy into the high rating yet. Talk shows are about longevity. The premeire of a new show with that sort of publicity (TBS’s ads and the whole Leno/Conan controversy from back a couple months) will boast your numbers for a few shows.
Come back with similar numbers in a month or two and I’ll buy into it.
nobody gives a shit if you buy into it or not.
I liked the show.. just wish he had had more time talking with Jack White and less with the other two….
That’s cool. Although, what do they mean by “youngest late-night talk show on television.” What about Jimmy Fallon?
CMJ – He’s referring to the show’s media age, not to the age of its host.
-Daniel
jimmy fallon is not late night, hes early morning
Not to be an ass or a troll, but I’ve never really seen the appeal of the late night talk show. Especially with the internet and the plethora of entertainment websites (like this) to get the information stars are plugging. I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen any late night show. I catch the odd bit here and there but I’ve never sat down and watched a whole episode. And I certainly can’t see doing it every night.
Paradoxically, I loved the Larry Sanders show and count it as one of my all time favorite series. But its never made me want to watch the real thing.
But I will be the first to admit I’m a hypocrite if the Daily Show and Real Time with Bill Maher are considered talk shows. I much prefer these shows for a dose of comedy and news.
Bill Maher, if I got the right person, is nothing more than a self-rightous, self-important bloody arse who doesn’t give a hoot about letting anyone have their say, if they are about God. His show isn’t a talk show, its a worship Bill “the god with the only right opinion’ show. :P Opinions are fine, but he needs to let the other side speak instead of shutting them up with his arrogance.