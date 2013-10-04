Concert at Prince’s house this weekend! Here are the details!

What are you doing on Saturday? If you”re in Minneapolis, you may want to head to Prince”s house. He”s giving a concert at his $10 million complex, Paisley Park Studios, on Saturday at 9 p.m. (i.e., he”ll take the stage around midnight).

He”ll play with both his 3rdEyeGirl band and with The NPG (New Power Generation), his old band with whom he recently reunited.

“We really just wanted to open up Paisley to the public and invite Minnesota and anybody else who can make it out,” 3rdEyeGirl drummer Hannah Ford told Minneapolis weekly City Pages. “This one is moreso like a spur-of-the-moment event to spend time with our community and throw a big concert for everybody and show off some of the stuff we’re working on.”

Admission is $50 at the door. Princevault has the details, but there doesn”t seem to be much more info than that available, other than show up early and hope you”re one of the lucky ones to get in.

