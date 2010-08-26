Confirmed: Angelina Jolie will direct a Bosnian love story

Angelina Jolie wasn’t kidding when she mentioned she’d be directing an original love story set during the War in Bosnian and Herzegovina while visiting Bosnia last weekend on a U.N. humanitarian mission.

The picture is based on an original script by Jolie and will be produced by GK Films’ Graham King and Tim Headington. Jolie recently finished production on GK Film’s “The Tourist” alongside Johnny Depp which is headed for a Dec. 10 release.

The untitled Bosnian romance will tell the story of a Serbian man and Bosnian woman who fall in love on the even of war between the two culture groups. Jolie plans on casting actors from various ethnic groups in the region for the film. There is no word on when Jolie will return to Bosnia to shoot the feature.

Jolie is solidifying her relationship with GK Films on yet another feature, an adaptation of the 2009 British TV mini-series “Unforgiven.” “Usual Suspects” writer Christopher McQuarrie is adapting the project into a drama that would find the Oscar winner playing a woman trying to resume her life after being convicted for murdering two policemen. Unfortunately, the cops sons have revenge on their mind. Deadline reports the project is being fast-tracked for the actress, but there is no director attached and Jolie famously won’t commit until after a script is completed.

Her most recent thriller, “Salt,” has grossed over $217 million worldwide to date.