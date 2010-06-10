Confirmed: ‘Breaking Dawn’ will be released as two films

#Robert Pattinson
06.10.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Summit Entertainment confirmed what was long suspected today, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” will be released in two installments.  No date was given for the second picture, but “Part 1” is still set for the originally announced Nov. 18, 2011.  Logically, “Part 2” will either duplicate the upcoming “Twilight Saga: Eclipse’s” mid-summer date the following year or wait a complete 12 months until Nov. 2012.

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s best selling novel, both chapters of “Breaking Dawn” will be directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon and feature franchise stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.  Additional cast members including Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz will also return.

Like the upcoming “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 and Part 2,” production on both films will take place simultaneously. Film is expected to start in the late fall and last for four to five months.  No word on whether Dakota Fanning and Michael Sheen, better known as Jane and Aro in the “Twilight” universe, will reprise their roles or “Dawn,” but its expected they will return.

Fans will now have to speculate exactly where in the book screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg and Condon will break up the story for its cliffhanger.  They officially have 17 months to speculate.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson
TAGSASHLEY GREENEBILL CONDONBREAKING DAWNkristen stewartRobert PattinsonSTEPHENIE MEYERTaylor LautnerTHE TWILIGHT SAGAThe Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP