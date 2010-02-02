Confirmed: ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ to hit screens in 3-D

One of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood was confirmed today as Warner Bros. announced the final two installments in the “Harry Potter” franchise, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” will both be released in 3-D. Additionally, reports indicate the studio also plans to release the family friendly “Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore” and “Guardians of Ga’ Hoole” in the newly invigorated format as well.

More intriguingly, Warner Bros. is moving forward with last minute changes to “Clash of the Titans” to allow it to be released in 3-D. No doubt an expensive prospect, this modification means the studio is moving “Clash” a few weeks back to April 2. This has caused two studios to move their release dates for their own pictures. CBS Films is pushing Jennifer Lopez’s hopeful comeback “The Back-Up Plan” to April 23. MGM and Fox are taking advantage of better slots in March because of Clash’s move by moving “Hot Tub Time Machine” to March 26 and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” to March 19 respectively.

The 3-D changes to the final “Harry Potter” epics won’t affect their release dates, however. The first “Deathly Hallows” is still set for Nov. 19 and the second part will end the franchise in May, 2011.