Confirmed: Jeremy Renner in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible 4’

Update 1:00 PM PST: Paramount now confirms Renner is now officially on board.

It was no secret that if Paramount Pictures was going to bring Tom Cruise back to star as Ethan Hunt in “Mission Impossible 4” he was going to need some help. As demonstrated by the disappointing results this summer of “Knight and Day,” Cruise’s starpower has understandably diminished with time. But, instead of a reboot, Cruise is back for one more assignment and now Jeremy Renner, if he chooses to accept it, will join him in Brad Bird’s live action debut.

HitFix has learned “The Hurt Locker” star is in negotiations to join the new “Mission”, but isn’t completely on board the project. If he signs, “MI4” will be the second high profile gig Renner has landed since being nominated for Best Actor for his acclaimed performance in “Locker.” In July, Renner took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the ensemble cast for Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers.” Renner will make his superhero debut as Clint Baron, aka, the marksman Hawkeye. The actor will also getting considerable buzz for his role in Ben Affleck’s “The Town” which screens at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Production on “MI4” is expected to begin this fall.