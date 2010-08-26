Confirmed: Jeremy Renner in negotiations to join Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible 4’

Update 1:00 PM PST: Paramount now confirms Renner is now officially on board.
—-
It was no secret that if Paramount Pictures was going to bring Tom Cruise back to star as Ethan Hunt in “Mission Impossible 4” he was going to need some help. As demonstrated by the disappointing results this summer of “Knight and Day,” Cruise’s starpower has understandably diminished with time. But, instead of a reboot, Cruise is back for one more assignment and now Jeremy Renner, if he chooses to accept it, will join him in Brad Bird’s live action debut.
HitFix has learned “The Hurt Locker” star is in negotiations to join the new “Mission”, but isn’t completely on board the project. If he signs, “MI4” will be the second high profile gig Renner has landed since being nominated for Best Actor for his acclaimed performance in “Locker.” In July, Renner took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the ensemble cast for Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers.” Renner will make his superhero debut as Clint Baron, aka, the marksman Hawkeye. The actor will also getting considerable buzz for his role in Ben Affleck’s “The Town” which screens at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.
Production on “MI4” is expected to begin this fall.
Oh Lord, Jeremy….RUN RUN RUN….do not get hooked up with such a loser like Tom Cruise…rethink his track record…if you get lashed up with this faker you’ll be at the bottom of the pack and you’ll never (NEVER) recover!
Tom Cruise is the #3 Box Office star of all time. That’s right- in the last 78 years only John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are ahead of him. You might not like him, MinuteMaid, but Tom Cruise is anything but a loser.
Tom Cruise maybe #3 at the so called Box Office, but I don’t recall him having a number 1 hit that has played strong at #1 in a very long time. I really think Brad Bird and company are hoping that MI:4 will boot some much needed “umph” in a franchise that has been lingering for awhile and perhaps give Cruise a much needed jump at the box office. His days are trailing though. Soon his movies will be at the bottom of every Walmart bargain bin.
I think it’s just possible that, Knight & Day notwithstanding, Tom Cruise can still be relied on to open the next Mission Impossible. Nice to see Renner too, though.
The fact that Brad Bird is attached to this…that fact alone means whether this was with Tom Cruise or not this film has real potential to come out of left field and surprise.
The addition of Renner is very interesting. I can see the guy as being someone who fills a Bruce Willis type role.