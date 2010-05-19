Confirmed: Megan Fox wasn’t released from ‘Transformers 3’… she quit

It’s been interesting this afternoon watching the way people jumped on the story about Megan Fox no longer appearing in “Transformers 3.” One thing’s clear: there are a lot of people who hate her and want to believe the absolute worst about her. No… more than that. They want to celebrate it. The schadenfreude is sort of amazing to observe.
It also appears to be misplaced.
Sources close to the production tell HitFix Megan Fox was not written out of “Transformers 3,” nor was it Michael Bay’s decision to drop her from the film. She left the picture. Late this afternoon, her publicist released a statement exclusively to People.com stating that it was Fox’s choice, but people haven’t run that part of the story. They just keep writing that she was canned.
Stories like this are always tough to parse from the outside. Everyone wants to be the party in control, the one who made the choice. And in this case, it makes a great story to blame Fox’s brash outspoken manner in interviews on her suddenly not appearing in this franchise. But I think it’s important to at least try to figure out what happened, since we’re talking about people’s professional lives here. Futures are made and broken based on the way people allegedly behave on film sets.
What we don’t know at this point is why Fox walked away. I hear it’s not a money issue, but no alternative was offered up instead. She and Michael Bay have always had a contentious relationship in public, and the rush for Bay to claim responsibility for her leaving the film makes it seem like things must have blown up between them again. Still, that’s not confirmed, and I’d like to give Bay the same benefit of the doubt that I’m giving Fox.
What we do know is that she’s got a film in the can that may be making the festival rounds this fall called “Passion Play,” which pits her against Mickey Rourke, a baptism by fire for any performer. And, of course, she’s the female lead in “Jonah Hex” this summer, which is facing fairly mixed buzz after a series of test screenings. I can’t see how “Transformers 3” would mean much of anything to her as a performer, one way or another. The actors in those films are basically just placeholders to hold some space in front of whatever CGI fireworks Bay whips up this time around. If they do end up hiring Gemma Arterton or some other cutie du jour for the film, she’ll make absolutely no difference to the end result. It’ll just be a different hottie going through the same motions. Run. Dodge. Scream. React.
If we are able to learn more details of what led to Fox’s departure from the film, we’ll follow up. But for now, this all smells like spin to us.
“Transformers 3” will be in theaters July 1, 2011.
For a list of potential candidates to replace Fox, click here.
Of course her reps are gonna say that she chose to leave, but it seems highly unlikely. She would have to be an idiot to leave. Not necessarily because these movies prove her worth, but because they are the only way for her to stay relevant long enough to prove she has any talent at all. More importantly, what producer/director would want to hire her in the future knowing that she is unprofessional enough to walk out of a movie one day after principle photography begins?? And how can she just quit? She signed a contract and if Paramount contracts are that unbinding then they have very large problems. Obviously, this departure is personal, not business related. But this close to filming, the only logical conclusion is that the producers/directors hold the trump card, not the actress.
There seems to be some misunderstanding here. Our sources close to the production say she left on her terms. The “she was fired” is spin from the filmmakers/studio camp.
Eh, it’s hard to say whether she was fired or not. BUT, I will say this: I think Megan Fox acts like an idiot a lot of the time. But I’d take an idiot’s side over Michael Bay’s side any day of the week. The dude is such a chauvinist pig, he had her “audition” at his house in cut offs and made her wash his care. WTF–I definitely think Megan Fox has caused some of the backlash against her with her attitude, but I can’t begrudge her for calling out Michael Bay for the stupid heffer he is.
Really, do you really think he made her do any of that. Come on, it’s not the 1980’s. If Mikael Bay really made her do all that in the audition either she would have sued or no one would have ever found out. Lets be honest, Megan thinks her shit doesn’t stink and she is dumb enough to probably have left the picture. You can say what you want about Transformers or Michael bay but nobody walks away from a major franchise like this without a screw loose. These movies and some modeling shots are her only real claim to fame. she has been in a few movies since and none of them made any money. I’m not even saying they were bad but Jennifer’s Body made like $13 million.
to the poster above: oh please, it’s Michael Bay. it’s hollywood. If you dont’ think every actress who auditioned didn’t have to give the dude a hand job as well on the way out, you’re silly. God, do you know what girls would do to be in a michael bay film?
“Megan, you are fired!”
“What, you can’t fire me!”
“Why?”
“Because…because I quit! That’s why!”
Anyway, I guess we will never find out the truth.
she probably read the script
Transformers movies have scripts? News to me
I still don’t doubt it’s probably related to the comments she made about Michael Bay in some form or another. If she can’t stand the guy who’s directing her at all, then why film for it? It’s not like he can make her any more famous than he already did.
Hey Loopy, you must not think to far ahead on things. The more major movies you’ve been in in hollywood the better. Its a lot harder to get roles after people forget about you. She isn’t a great actor like Tom Hanks or funny like Betty White. Her whole appeal is her looks. Just for the record everyone here is saying Mikael Bay is so hard to work for but I’ve heard worse things about working with Megan Fox. Some of the crew on Jennifer’s Body said the girl didn’t even smile unless she was on camera.
Wow, a whole post about Megan Fox and Transformers 3.
It’s great to see you use your writing prowess for important and vital film discussion, Drew.
Maybe she just did not want to make another Transformers movie. From watching the first two, it looks like the shooting involved alot of long hard days for everyone involved. Anyway, I do think that it’s a pretty bad move for any actor to walk away (or get fired) from something as popular as these movies.
Megan Fox doesn’t have a lot else lined up and this isn’t necessarily a good career move. She didn’t do anything special for Bay’s box office. Bay was dull enough to hire someone with totally one-dimensional appeal; not everyone else will be.
To the genius that wrote this article,
When studios pick up a franchise like transformers, the actors are bound contractually by little things called ‘option deals’ for several pictures in the franchise. They cannot ‘quit’ a picture as they have already signed contracts legally binding them to performing in (generally) the first three films (or more – eg: the Harry Potter kids) before the first one even starts.
The only way Megan Fox could have legally left Transformers is if she was not invited to return. If not they could sue the pants off her.
Sincerely,
Someone who is really confused as to how you’re writing ‘news’ articles on the film industry without this basic knowledge
So it couldn’t possibly be that she asked to be released from her contract and they said okay? I would consider that quitting.
Why don’t you act like an adult and leave the name calling to the playground.
no, it is impossible for someone to be asked out of their contract. the contract was written up for a reason and it comes down to dollars and cents.
Your arrogance is astounding. Is it not possible she was only contracted for two films and when they asked her back she said no. I am confused as to why someone with no basic knowledge is posting on a film site.(see what i did there)
Kym, we stand by our story. Other outlets are confirming it by the hour.
And over 20 years of combined industry knowledge including over a decade of working at two major studios went into this. We absolutely know what we’re talking about.
But she was indeed under contract. I’m not saying your story is “wrong”… not at all, but it does raise interesting questions about how she just “quit” when she was indeed under contract.
Yeah, sorry guys (sincerely), was in a horrid mood when I wrote that. felt bad and went back to delete it so I could reword in a nicer way but apparently you can’t do that on the site as a non member (or I couldn’t find the function). Oh man – re-reading it and it sounds awful. Major apologies!
Look – I really don’t see them picking an unknown up for a lead in a franchise that they knew was going to be as big as Transformers and only signing them on for 2 films… doesn’t make sense.
I seriously doubt that they would have optioned her for any less than 3. The truth is, however – regardless of whether she ‘asked to be released’ from her contract (less likely, though I suppose possible in theory), or they let her go… they didn’t want her to be in it, because if they did, she would have to be. The final choice to not have her in the film could not have been hers because it would have breached the terms of her agreement.
Hollywood is Hollywood and with Ms Fox any publicity is good so like so many . She tends to think like many young actresses these days that she is the IT girl and the public has not helped in feeding that ego she has. Beautiful girls with great bodies are a dime a dozen in Hollywood she just happened to be found and put up for all to see, skimpy dress included. Her acting skills are questionable, she seems to be uncaring of who helped her in this town or those that make the films what they truly are. I do not think it will be hard to find a replacement for her in the new Transformers Film and perhaps it will be a better film for that. Shes young and it seems has no clue how to act in public…like so many people these days.
As for Bay , I think he is a great director who is like any Boss at times a bit pushy and he has earned the right to be, its what brings us to his films. But, also when you sign on to do a Bay film you already know what to expect and to suddenly pretend after these movies and after the pays that you weren’t is amusing.
I guess time will only show if she like many other franchise actors will fade away or find another nitch out there.
I wish her the best but I do not hold out that she is the next Angelina in anyway, though perhaps with time and some modesty she might turn into someone who has something more than a great body.
I knew it!!! you’re all getting it wrong. She was scheduled to show up but the thing is her character was killed off in the first ten minutes of the script. Megatron tears her head off and fondles her breast like an addled schoolboy. This send Sam Widwikey on a quest for revenge.
I’m dead serious.
Whoever wrote this article is defending Megan Fox on a personal level. They love her and they’re fighting for her on a matter that NO ONE CARES ABOUT. The bottom line is this; SHE’S GONE from TRANSFORMERS and will now slowly drift off into the night…. where she belongs. Who cares if she quit. She’s stupid and talentless either way. Transformers has enough problems already, but Fox’ presence was insulting. I know Bay will try and get get another turd, but the new face will be refreshing if he just doesnt axed the whole love-interest character all together.
Yeah, “whoever wrote this article.” If only there was some way for us to scroll up to the top and read the name of the author.
No Meagan Fox? So in other words no point in going. There was no story last time and no good dialogue to speak of (pun intended), but this time there will be nothing fun to look at either. Great.
And no I don’t count endless scenes of over the top robot fights something fun to looks at. Michael Bay should take a page out of the Iron Man 1’s book and add something besides special effects to his movies.
who cares this skank cant act anyway.keep her mouth shut show some boobs all she is good for
anybody else think olivia wilde would be GREAT?
Great… I hope this is just the beginning and EVERYONE involved in the previous movies (starting by Michael Bay, directly responsible of the crap they are) start “quitting”.
Ok is it possible Megan was just trying to get out of doing another crap movie. Maybe she isn’t so dumb!!!
Basically, Megan Fox was eye candy in both films and did not bring much else to the plot line. The films would have been just as entertaining for movie goers. She needs to show she has depth to do all kinds of roles..not just the kind that showcases her sexuality and nothing else.
Maybe Shia Labeouf could reunite with Margo Harshman.
Hopefully none of these ladies will appear in the next installment of Transformers; Gemma Arterton, Rachael Taylor, Heidi Montag, Zoe Saldana, Ashley Greene, Hayden Panettiere, Camilla Belle, Amber Heard, Bar Rafaeli, Miranda Kerr, Brooklyn Decker Sophia Bush, Evan Rachel Wood, Kat Dennings, Emma Roberts, Ellen Page, Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson, Hilary Duff, Leighton Meester, Mishca Barton, Taylor Momsen, or Jessica Szohr sightings.
I believe no matter who Michael Bay chooses as a new love-interest to Sam (Shia Labeouf), it will be a difficult task to ignite that flame.
“Maybe Shia Labeouf could reunite with Margo Harshman.”
I couldn’t agree more. When I first heard the news and they were looking for a replacement, the first actress that popped into my head was Margo Harshman. I think she should be casted for TF3 not only because she was with Shia on Even Stevens, but she’s beautiful, she’s a better ACTRESS than Megan Fox, and she’s also a blue/grey eyed brunette.
I’m having a hard time latching on to why the media is so breathless over this story…or is it just the rarefied Hollywood air having its proper ass kiss etiquette fouled? I love how everyone and their dog can deride the last one as one of the worst films ever made but LeBouf and Fox are barred from acknowledging that reaction. I also don’t understand why a movie series that everyone apparently loathes generates waves over casting changes. I’m not saying it’s not news to people following Hollywood but how this has been elevated to A1 above the fold status boggles.
I think they were writing her out. There is already a script with a new love interest when they announce she is leaving the movie? I say that they wrote her part down to a cameo and she walked.
It’s because she realized, like the rest of us, that Transformers 2 was a giant heap of sh*t. Get out while the franchise is not ENTIRELY retarded.
Woah, this has to be one of the most popular movie posts on HitFix… ever! Maybe second only to the “open letter” from the Watchmen team.
Also brings to mind the article on AICN where they posted the NSFW set pics of Megan Fox from Jennifer’s Body. Holy shit was that post heavily-commented or what.
Also, I got nothing to say on the news itself. Just wanted to comment on the blogpost.
Of course she was fired. Script or no script, she’d be a dummy to pass up the guaranteed millions and hollywood buzz that comes with starring in Transformers again.
Anybody that believes she chose to leave is kidding themselves.
Does it matter who left or who fired who? It makes for good gossip but at the end of the day the film will not suffer from her departure. She is eye-candy pure and simple. A new “hottie” with some acting skills might actually be a good thing.
true story!
keano reeves( however u spell his name) isnt a very good actor and he seems to be doing really well. she doesnt have to be an outstanding actor to make it. and who the fuck cares?? shes rich and beautiful and doesnt have to work very hard. why does everyone want her to fail so bad??
does anyone realize thats this is about transformer, us fans just want to see shit blow up and maybe have some good eye candy too top it off, I dont think 2 hrs of dialog and 5 min of stuff blowing up is going to make any money. wow like optamist prime getting a grammy, i just want to go and see that??????
good good