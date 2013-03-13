Confirmed: Prince will close out SXSW Music Fest

HitFix exclusively reported on Monday that this year’s SXSW was set to get a dose of Prince for the very first time, and now it’s official.

Samsung has confirmed that Prince will perform at its March 16 party, closing out the sprawling Austin festival, according to Mashable.

It will be the legendary performer’s very first time at SXSW, and longtime fans know to expect big things; Rumor has it that the Purple One will be bringing along a massive 22-piece band. Fans also know that Prince is prone to adding surprise, last-minute gigs and after-shows to his itinerary, so it’s certainly possible that he’ll end up playing other gigs while in Austin.

“Having Prince in Austin at his first SXSW show will truly be a one night only experience that our Samsung Galaxy owners and friends will remember for years to come,” Todd Pendleton, Samsung’s chief marketing officer, told Mashable.



“Prince is a legend and true creative and musical genius who has been innovating and pushing the boundaries of music for over 35 years,” Pendleton added. “Prince”s live shows are always phenomenal and I”m sure we”ll be in for some fun surprises on Saturday night.”



This year’s festival will also include other big name acts such as Smashing Pumpkins, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Flaming Lips and Dave Grohl’s Sound City Players, plus hundreds of other artists.