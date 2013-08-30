Confirmed: Bradley Cooper will voice Rocket Raccoon in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

It’s official: Bradley Cooper is Rocket Raccoon.
The actor has officially joined the cast of Marvel”s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” as confirmed by Marvel.com.
It was previously reported that the Oscar nominee was in talks for the role, but fans can now look forward to Cooper lending his voice to the pint-sized animated warrior that will join Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in the sci-fi superhero epic.
Glenn Close, Bencio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan and Lee Pace are also starring in the film directed by James Gunn.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” opens August 1, 2014.
Why does it say Ryan Reynolds on the link?
Why does it say Ryan Reynolds on the link?
I wonder if the recent casting of James Spader and Bradley Cooper in these projects can change the general attitude to voice over work since both of the characters they are playing are really important in their respective films.It’s all about the characters rather than the way they are depicted in the movie,in films of this genre.I suppose it’s more than likely that that they will get to work with the rest of the cast when they have to do ADR work for the filming.Quite curious about how this works in a business sense,although you would think actors who have been around on set for the majority of shooting would have to be properly rewarded despite these actors’ reputations and how important their characters are to the films final success.
Has it been confirmed that Spader will be only doing voiceovers? And yes, I know Ultron is a Robot, but his casting was announced far in advance of VO being necessary, and even before people really started speculating. Guardians was in production prior to Cooper of Diesel being hired.