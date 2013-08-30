Confirmed: Bradley Cooper will voice Rocket Raccoon in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

It’s official: Bradley Cooper is Rocket Raccoon.

The actor has officially joined the cast of Marvel”s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” as confirmed by Marvel.com.

It was previously reported that the Oscar nominee was in talks for the role, but fans can now look forward to Cooper lending his voice to the pint-sized animated warrior that will join Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in the sci-fi superhero epic.

Glenn Close, Bencio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan and Lee Pace are also starring in the film directed by James Gunn.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” opens August 1, 2014.