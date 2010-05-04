Confirmed: “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” will be released on Nov. 18, 2011

A Summit Entertainment spokesperson has confirmed to HitFix that “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” will open nationwide on Nov. 18, 2011. It’s still officially unknown if “Dawn” will be broken up into one or, as rumored, two films. Stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner are all expected to return.

Directed by Oscar-winner Bill Condon, the fourth book in Stephenie Meyer’s popular series chronicles Bella’s most advanced initiation into the vampire world to date, but is also seen by many as the most difficult to adapt of all the best-selling novels. Melissa Rosenberg, who adapted the first two novels, would continue in that role for “Dawn.”

“Breaking Dawn” will face off against “Happy Feet 2” and the Hugh Jackman Sci-Fi thriller “Real Steel.” Even with the lucrative Thanksgiving weekend the following week, expect at least one of these films to move their release date to avoid going head-to-head with the “Twilight” franchise.

The third movie in the series, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” will debut in theaters on June 30 nationwide and in IMAX.

