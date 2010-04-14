Confirmed: ‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ doing pickups with David Slade, not reshoots

Rumors and gossip have followed the “Twilight Saga” ever since the first film created an uproar at the box office a year and a half ago. From the personal relationship between the stars to who will direct which sequel, it’s been a non-stop job for Summit Entertainment to put out one fire after another. That continued today.

This morning Canadian gossip site Lainey Gossip reported that reshoots of two key scenes for the forthcoming “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” were occurring in Vancouver next week. The pundit also floated that because of “creative differences” with the studio director David Slade wouldn’t oversee the reshoots and that former helmers Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) and Chris Weitz (“New Moon”) could step in instead. Because the outlet is based in the city and has been correct on a number stories regarding the franchise before, many media took the report with a hint of credibility which was a mistake.

HitFix has learned that Slade, who is currently overseeing the film’s score in London, would be headed to Vancouver himself to film what are obvstentively pick up shots, not reshot scenes. Pick up shots are cut into already completed scenes and can be necessary because of anything from bad lighting, a faulty print or a missing expression or line that was determined in editing. Reshoots insinuate a completely new scene being inserted into a picture.

Additionally, a Summit spokesperson told HitFix that the shoot has been planned for months, the picture is not in “trouble” and, in fact, the studio thinks it may be the best of the three so far. Considering, this writer has heard praise for “Eclipse’s” script, that’s easy to believe. The spokesperson also noted that reshoot timing is three days or less, is not a lot of material and furthermore, they do not involve the meadow scene or any action scenes whatsoever.

Fans will be able to decide their opinion on Slade’s vision for “Eclipse” when the film opens nationwide on June 30.