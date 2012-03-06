Connie Britton packs for ABC’s ‘Nashville’ pilot

03.06.12 6 years ago
Connie Britton is ready to say “y’all” again, landing a lead in ABC’s “Nashville” pilot.
According to a variety of reports — we’ll credit Deadline.com — the “Country Strong”-esque music-based soap opera will star Britton as a 40-year-old Nashville star who has to team up with a younger sensation (played by Hayden Panettiere) for her latest tour in order to remain in business. 
“Thelma & Louise” scribe Callie Khouri write the pilot, which will be directed by documentary veteran R.J. Cutler.
Britton earned a pair of Emmy nominations for her work on the series version of “Friday Night Lights,” in which she somewhat reprised her role from the “Friday Night Lights” feature film (albeit with a different character name). Britton most recently spent a season on FX’s “American Horror Story.”

