‘Constantine’ casts Emmett Scanlan as The Spectre

and 09.05.14 4 years ago
(CBR) Emmett Scanlan has been cast as Jim Corrigan on “Constantine.”

“Constantine” is quickly headed to its debut October 24 on NBC, and it looks like the show will be delving pretty far into its comic book roots.

Case in point, IGN has cast actor Emmett Scanlan has been cast as Jim Corrigan on the upcoming premiere season. The “Constantine” version of the character is a New Orleans homicide detective and — in a tease of his Spectre comic book roots — is “obsessed with justice, and who doesn't let police procedure or red tape stop him from putting away the bad guys.”

Scanlan isn't a stranger to comic book or genre entertainment, with a minor role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” as a head riot guard. He also appeared in the BBC miniseries “In the Flesh.”

Corrigan will be a recurring character on the series, and is the latest link to the greater magical side of the DC Universe, with the Helm of Fate making an appearance in the pilot episode. Scanlan's casting follows the announcement of Michael James Shaw as Papa Midnite, the voodoo king of New Orleans.

“Constantine” debuts on NBC October 24.

