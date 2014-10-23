‘Constantine’ exec producer Daniel Cerone raises Hell with new NBC drama

I'm a huge fan of Alan Moore. I discovered Constantine in “Swamp Thing” and was so intrigued by who he was. I dipped into “Hellblazer” from time-to-time. I've always found him to be a compelling and dark and edgy character. He's more in keeping with the kind of comics I do like. I'm not so much of the capes and cowls variety. What I like about characters like Constantine, and what I enjoy about Neil Gaiman's work, is they are so steeped in our world. I always felt like I could connect to him on a more natural and organic level. There's a certain wish fulfillment aspect to him because he is so wry, and he is so cool and confident in his skin, and will say or do whatever he pleases and has no allegiances with anyone. It's someone I've always felt a connection to.

Introduce us to the television version of Constantine. Who is he and why does he partake in these supernatural adventures?

That's something we hope to explore in great depth. More than anything else, we're trying to honor the character as he was laid out in “Hellblazer.” That really is our template. In terms of who Constantine is, we're hoping he'll be very recognizable to fans of the work. He's a great humanist. Despite himself, he feels the burden to go out and fight for humanity. On the other hand, this is someone who will literally sell out his best friend or sacrifice the lives of his friends for the greater good, which also makes him a morally challenging and complex character. But what I love is that “Hellblazer” also flirts with the idea that he's a bit of a junkie. He's a guy who is always jonesing for that adrenaline rush of fighting demons. So, why is he doing it? Is he doing it because he needs a fix? I don't think he knows. I'm not sure we should ever know because there's a little truth to all of it.

There's been some criticism already that Constantine isn't the same chain-smoking bisexual as in the comics. Why the changes and do those details really make a difference?

I would take issue with the presentation of Constantine through the run of the comics as a chain-smoking bisexual. He's been chain-smoking without a doubt, but this curious character aspect of him was revealed very late in the run. It might have been followed up once. It just wasn't a defining part of who he is. Could that exist in our universe? Sure. Look, we are following the course of the comic. I don”t mean this as a cop-out at all. The comic ran for a very long time, presenting a character and building out this character, who was different with many passions and conflicts and torments and tragedies. That's what we're hanging our stories on. Is he chain-smoking? Absolutely. We're limited by what we can show. We just hope comic book fans understand that. Instead of decrying the fact that they don”t see him with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth in every scene, we're hoping they will actually give us credit for really trying to stay true to the character.

Does he actually possess any inherent powers or is it all knowledge-based?

Exactly the latter. Part of the fun and fantasy of rooting for John Constantine is that he wasn't exposed to radiation. He doesn't have any inherent powers that came to him accidentally. Everything that he has he learned and he worked for and he studied. All his powers come from knowledge and hard work.