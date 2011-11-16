Contemporary ‘Munsters’ remake ordered to pilot by NBC

Apparently learning no lessons from ABC’s failed reboot of “Charlie’s Angels”, NBC has ordered a contemporary update of the 1960s TV series “The Munsters” to pilot. The new incarnation of the morbid black-and-white sitcom was created by “Pushing Daisies” creator Bryan Fuller, who also has a previously-announced Hannibal Lecter project in development with the network.
In contrast with the original series, which was a half-hour comedy with a camp sensibility, this new version is being developed as a visually-striking one-hour drama that will delve into the monstrous family’s origins, according to Entertainment Weekly.
“The Munsters” ran on CBS from 1964-1966 for a total of 70 episodes. Though the show was cancelled after two seasons due to low ratings, it later became popular in syndication, leading to a syndicated sequel series entitled “The Munsters Today” (1988-1991) and several follow-up films, including one big-screen version that was released in 1966.
What do you think of the idea to remake the original show as a one-hour drama? Sound off with your comments!
I rolled my eyes at the headline, but I have complete confidence in Fuller.
Glad they’re not doing another sitcom version…
It’s not just a reboot, but a GRITTY reboot? Fantastic.
Given Fuller’s involvement, I’d go with “whimsical” and “quirky” instead of gritty.
Brilliant. If this works, hopefully we’ll see reboots of ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ (with Jessica Biel), ‘My Mother was a Car’, ‘F-Troop’, ‘Hogan’s Heros’, ‘Gomer Pyle’, ‘Mr Ed’ & ‘My Favorite Martian’.
NBC continues its inexorable descent to a mid-level cable channel. Bravo, NBC!
Screw this nonsense, just renew Community.
They have no idea what they are doing over there, do they?
Nope aint gonna work, Got some new ideas!! No more remakes or reboots !!!!