Contemporary ‘Munsters’ remake ordered to pilot by NBC

11.16.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

Apparently learning no lessons from ABC’s failed reboot of “Charlie’s Angels”, NBC has ordered a contemporary update of the 1960s TV series “The Munsters” to pilot. The new incarnation of the morbid black-and-white sitcom was created by “Pushing Daisies” creator Bryan Fuller, who also has a previously-announced Hannibal Lecter project in development with the network.

In contrast with the original series, which was a half-hour comedy with a camp sensibility, this new version is being developed as a visually-striking one-hour drama that will delve into the monstrous family’s origins, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The Munsters” ran on CBS from 1964-1966 for a total of 70 episodes. Though the show was cancelled after two seasons due to low ratings, it later became popular in syndication, leading to a syndicated sequel series entitled “The Munsters Today” (1988-1991) and several follow-up films, including one big-screen version that was released in 1966.

What do you think of the idea to remake the original show as a one-hour drama? Sound off with your comments!

