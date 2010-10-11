Contender Countdown: Colin Firth may be Oscar’s only sure thing

One of the great things about participating in Movie City News’s Gurus of Gold and The Envelope’s Buzzmeter is it’s usually a good indicator of who in the Oscar game has seen certain films and who hasn’t. The latest installment of the Gurus is out and for the first time it is very telling in that regard. This week we’ll review my updated picks for best picture include the main acting categories. When you compare them to the Guru’s picks it’s easy to tell who has done their homework. First up, however, this pundit’s humble picks and then some thoughts on the votes of the 14 other Gurus.
Best Picture
1. “The King’s Speech”
2. “The Social Network”
3. “Inception”
4. “Toy Story 3”
5. “Another Year”
6. “127 Hours”
7. “The Kids Are All Right”
8. “True Grit”
9. “Rabbit Hole”
10. “Black Swan”
Outside looking in:
11. “Hereafter”
12. “The Fighter”
13. “Somewhere”
14. “Winter’s Bone”
15. “The Town”
Guru takeaway: My top three match the overall consensus, the only place I diverge is in placing “Rabbit Hole” in the 10 instead of “Hereafter” which is currently the gurus no. 9. I think some pundits are misjudging the appeal of the John Cameron Mitchell film, especially to the actor’s branch. We’ll see.
Best Actor
1. Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”
2. James Franco, “127 Hours”
3. Aaron Eckhart, “Rabbit Hole”
4. Jeff Bridges, “True Grit”
5. Robert DuVall, “Get Low”
Guru takeaway: Overall, Firth has 13 of 15 Guru votes cementing his status as the closest thing to a lock at this stage of the game. Going with my gut, I have Aaron Eckhart of “Rabbit” as a surprise entry and Eisenberg out. The “Social Network” star is a possible nominee, but I’m guessing Andrew Garfield is the film’s acting rep in supporting. Interestingly enough, only Anthony Breznican of USA Today has Michael Douglas making the cut. Could the other 14 of us be completely wrong regarding the most sympathetic nominee in some time? Are we that cold hearted?
Best Actress
1. Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”
2. Nicole Kidman, “Rabbit Hole”
3. Tilda Swinton, “I Am Love”
4. Annette Bening, “The Kids Are All Right”
5. Leslie Manville, “Another Year”
Guru takeaway: Again, I differ with the pool by including Swinton who is expected to campaign for “Love.” The question is whether Jennifer Lawrence’s “Winter’s Bone” turn is enough to get her in the mix. Pete Hammond of Deadline, Kris Tapley of In Contention and EW’s Dave Karger agree with me that right now it’s too competitive for her to crack the five. If she scores a SAG nod? Watch out.
Best Supporting Actor
1. Christian Bale, “The Fighter”
2. Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”
3. Andrew Garfield, “The Social Network”
4. Mark Ruffalo, “The Kids Are All Right”
5. Jim Broadbent, “Another Year’
Guru takeaway: I only differ with Gurus by including Broadbent in the five (granted, right at no. 5). “Year” feels like a movie that’s going to play very well on screener and while he took this category for “Iris” in 2002, it’s Broadbent’s only nod, something of a crime considering his body of work. In fact, beyond an across the board inclusion of Rush, slots 3-5 are pretty much up in the air according to the Gurus. And, even I would agree that Sam Rockwell (“Conviction”), Matt Damon (“True Grit”), Josh Brolin (“True Grit”) and Jeremy Renner “(The Town”) have a shot to crack this very competitive category.
Best Supporting Actress
1. Diane Wiest, “Rabbit Hole”
2. Miranda Richardson, “Made in Dangenham”
3. Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”
4. Marion Cotillard, “Inception”
5. Hailee Stainfeld, “True Grit”
Guru takeaway: Only EW’s Sean Smith agrees with me that Cotillard is in for “Inception.” I think a number of Gurus are making a major mistake discounting her. Many are placing their bets on newcomer Hailee Stainfeld of “True Grit” to crack the five. I’ll wait until I see the film, but a youngster has certainly made waves in this category before (Anna Paquin immediately comes to mind). Carter is in the lead according to the Gurus, but that’s really a misnomer. Only three of the 15 pundits picked her to win. Indiewire’s Anne Thompson and I, however, are going with two-time winner Wiest for her incredible work in “Rabbit.”
The Gurus won’t be polling again until November and it will be curious to see what if anything has changed considering many of the contenders don’t open until late November or December. Awards Campaign, on the other hand, will continue to throw out a contender countdown at least one more time before the end of Oct. If you missed our breakdown of the best picture race, catch up here. A best supporting actress rundown will be online by Wednesday night
What do you think of the races so far? Any big surprises? Share your thoughts below.
Andrew Garfield is Spider-man; Sony will push him HARD.
I love this , So does My boyfriend. i met him via
:) :) â€” Bla c kw h it eF lirts. C” 0- M â€” :) :)
a nice place for seeking interr acial love.which gives you a chance to make your life better and open opportunities for you to meet the attractive sin gles and treat you like a king or Queen. Maybe you wanna check it out or tell your friends.
A nomination for Wiest i can see, but would the academy REALLY give her a third oscar after not giving Streep a third in what has become a yearly and very publicly acknowledged snub? not to mention, the supporting actress category has been tough to figure out the last few years.
If those are the best actor and actress nominees, get ready for one low rated Oscars!
No chance whatsoever Olivia Williams from The Ghost will have a shot at a Best Supporting Actress nod? That’s sad.
It looks like they are going to push Pierce Brosnan for Ghost Writer instead, but the campaign really needs to start sooner rather than later if they want any shot whatsoever…
Am I the only person completely underwhelmed by Ghost Writer?
No Bill Murray nod for ‘Get Low.’ If the Academy would ever give him an award, this is the role to do it.
My big question is in the Best Actor category: Will the Academy award the best performance (James Franco, 127 Hours) or the best performance by the guy who’s been around the longest (Colin Firth, The King’s Speech)?
I’m thinking Sony would love to put “Oscar-Nominee Andrew Garfield” on some Spider-Man promos.
I’m thinking if Rabbit Hole or Black Swan do like terrible, inexcusable (even for an indie film) work at the box office that The Town will take either one’s place. I’m not hearing great things about Hereafter and the great things I do hear are not that enthused.
It’s hard to imagine The Social Network not winning this year. The big box office draw, the performances, the screenplay. If only it had a big performance from an actress this would be a Big 5 nominee something that hasn’t happened since ’93.
By the way: No predictions on directing?
No, no predictions on directing. Although at this point, Boyle, Aronofsky, Hooper, Coens, Fincher and Nolan are your leading candidates.
I’ll be interested to see how Morning Glory turns out. If it’s as good a role for Ford as it appears to be he might finally get his Lifetime Achievement Award in the supporting actor category.
Nice list! I am really intrigued by the battle that’s shaping up between The King’s Speech and The Social Network. Is it a very close head-to-head, like last year’s Avatar vs The Hurt Locker, or will a gap break out between the two later on?
Also very intriguing are the Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actor & Actress categories. I really, really wanna see James Franco win this time around. I heard his performance is going to be used as reference material for acting classes! Is he that good Greg?
And also, True Grit, Black Swan, 127 Hours and The King’s Speech are the as-yet-unreleased films that I can’t wait for. Although I haven’t seen Inception or The Social Network yet…