Contender Countdown: Is Oscar ready to do the ‘Hustle?’

Last week this pundit discussed the buzz that was circling back on “Saving Mr. Banks” before its world premiere as the closing night film at the 2013 London Film Festival. And as chronicled by Guy Lodge’s review and my own rundown of “Banks'” Oscar chances, the film is truly a player. Fast forward two days and in something of a surprise, another potential contender, “The Monuments Men,” moves to 2014. That means we have just two unseen contenders left: “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
As for “Hustle,” word on the street is David O. Russell’s period drama is quite funny (a trademark of his films at this point), features great performances all around and portrays an intriguing perspective on the ABSCAM scandal of the late 1970s and early 1980s. “Hustle” has not been shown to members of the media yet and isn’t a part of the upcoming 2013 AFI Fest, which will include debut screenings of Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace” and Peter Berg’s “Lone Survivor.” Instead, the film will screen sometime before the end of November, very close to its limited release on Dec. 13.
With “Monuments” out of the year, now “Hustle” has a much better shot of landing a nod (not that “Monuments” was a lock itself) and has enough star power to cha cha its way to some dynamite box office over the holidays. “Hustle,” like “August: Osage County,” may use its charming cast to will a nomination out of the Academy even if the reviews aren’t on the level of “Gravity” or “12 Years a Slave” (not that I have clue yet to how it will be perceived). Lots of questions, yes. But if you’re a betting man (or woman)…it’s hard to ignore a player that seems this confident.
As for Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street,” Paramount still hasn’t officially announced that it’s moving to December, which is quite silly considering a Nov. 15 release date is basically an impossibility right now.* Why the new date hasn’t come to pass is still confusing. Are they unsure where to put “Jack Ryan?” Are they debating limited release vs. going wide on Christmas day? Or, even worse, are they really not sure whether Scorsese can make the date? Curiouser and curiouser.
*Do you realize “The Best Man Holiday” is the only wide release on Nov. 15 right now? In the middle of November? It’s shocking no one has moved on that date yet, but it’s just too expensive for many studios to move their TV media buys only three weeks out. Still, nutso.
Of course, the dirty little secret plaguing this year’s awards season is that every time a major film moves to 2014 somewhere a competing studio Oscar publicist cries tears of joy. Yes, the Best Picture race is that competitive and it’s not just one or two possible contenders that are going to feel the pain on Jan. 14. It’s likely three or four (yikes). Many of my peers are predicting the Academy to pick 10 nominees this year after two ceremonies with just nine nominees respectively. Sadly, this industry veteran isn’t one of them. Once again, nine at the most. That being said, let’s run down this week’s contender countdown and see where the Best Picture race stands today.
1. “Gravity”
Does George now dedicate more of his awards season time to pushing this critically acclaimed masterpiece?
2. “12 Years a Slave”
Another masterpiece at Oscar’s door. Who would have thought two in the same year?
3. “Saving Mr. Banks”
The Academy is gonna adore the scenes with the Sherman Bros. and author P.L. Travers. Simply adore.
4. “Captain Phillips”
Creeping into “lock for a nomination” territory.
5. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
The Weinstein Company’s weakest link or best chance for a nod?
6. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Quietly playing the game.
7. “Her”
You may not think it’s a player, but then you’d be wrong.
8. “Nebraska”
Paramount’s little movie that could. Er, or will.
9. “American Hustle”
It’s gotta have a great soundtrack, right?
10. “Dallas Buyers Club”
May be the biggest victim of the desecration of Focus Features. Fans have to be worried
On the outside looking in: “All is Lost,” “August: Osage County,” “Philomena,” “Blue Jasmine,” “Fruitvale Station,” “The Book Thief,” “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Every “review” I read single out Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence before they mention Amy Adams.
Christian Bale is said to be REALLY good, but he can’t go in that category, but if DOR manages to get nods for Adams, Cooper and Lawrence it will be INSANE. Leo will be dying to make a movie with him. LOL
Where are these reviews you speak of? Oh, that’s right they don’t exist. Even if there were some here and there none of them come from a reliable source – and there arent enough to get a consensus. Although I have a feeling that Lawrence will get a lot of best in show mentions even if she is the worst and/or her role is tiny (due to her fame, popularity & sex appeal in this role)- so I’d wait till we get actual real media reviews pouring in.
If you search them in the right place, you will find them. And they’te not reviews, that’s why I said “reviews”. The only rave came from Ain’t it Cool News.
Everything I said still applies – although I agree with you, I think the actors branch will love it and the performances look great/fun in all the right ways – which is why it’s wierd that INCONTENTION isn’t predicting a single cast member to get a nod yet they still think it will be top 10 material. hmmm. Maybe they know something we dont?
Weird- I’ve read the opposite. Lawrence has a pretty funny role but Adams has the more oscar-baity role. And apparently she’s great.
Is there a specific reason Russell forwent the festival circuit this year? Too crowded? Not enough time? Or maybe it’s his preferred strategy when Harvey isn’t steering?
The film wasn’t going to be ready.
Typos/grammar errors abound in this report. Difficult to focus on what’s being said with all that going on. That said, none of these have been compelling enough to get me to a theater to see them. Maybe Wolf will when it comes out.
Her is too quirky for the academy. August Osage County may do well at SAG and Golden Globes so i wouldn’t count it out. Blue Jasmine will do well at Golden Globes especially since Woody Allen is getting the honorary award.
Her could get the arthouse slot (like Tree Of Life, Beasts Of The Southern Wild, Amour, Winter’s Bone, A Serious Man…)
My money is on “Blue Jasmine” for a Best Picture nomination. With ten possible slots, Woody needs just a devoted core of voters, which he certainly has.
“For an extensive purposes”??? No no no no no… “for all intents and purposes” aaaaagh
“”Lee Daniels’ The Butler”: The Weinstein Company’s weakest link or best chance for a nod?”
That’s actually the best way to put it. Although, I still believe it ranks no lower than #3 on Harvey’s list (above August). But, it’s probably stronger than I give it credit for.
Right now, I think there’s only two possibilities for Best Picture.
Either 12 Years a Slave is the foregone conclusion that pundits were predicting and has a Schindler’s List type run to the Best Picture Oscar, or Saving Mr. Banks pulls a King’s Speech.
I could see a scenario where Cuaron wins Director but Banks wins Picture if McQueen puts his foot in his mouth on the circuit or if there’s a 12 Years a Slave backlash, but that’s about it.
Wolf of Wall Street and American Hustle look like fun movies, but they’d have to be REALLY acclaimed to overtake the current favorites.
…well given their directors & casts, Wolf of Wall Street & American Hustle both have the potential to be REALLY acclaimed and overtake the current favorites. Hard to say sight unseen but a definite possibility.
I think you’re underestimating some of the sights unseen. You can easily seeing American Hustle and/or Wolf of Wall Street getting huge boosts of buzz upon release (if they end up being good). & Given O’Russel and Scorceses recent track record – hard to bet against their films getting into a 7-9 film lineup. Seems almost foolish, unless you’re betting on them being middle-of-the-road/bad.