Contender Countdown: ‘Social Network’ can’t spam ‘King’s Speech’ from No. 1

It’s not even October and the pronouncements around this year’s Oscar race are already flying fast and furious. Speaking to a publicist at a non-competing studio late last week, this pundit was told the Academy was basically out of touch if it didn’t award “The Social Network” the Best Picture statue as it’s “the most important movie of the year.” Of course, this respected professional hasn’t seen most of the other competitors (a bit of a problem), the picture hasn’t even screened for most Academy members and Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t been taken off suicide watch yet (seriously, we kid), but that’s the sort of passion that’s already being generated by David Fincher’s latest.
As we rank this year’s best picture contenders for the first time this season, the best picture race would seem to be a dogfight just between “The King’s Speech” and “Social Network.” Except, that’s really not the case. The campaign has quite a long way to go with nods not even being announced until Jan. 27, 2011. Flashback 12 months ago and the Oscar race was perceived by many to be between “Precious,” “The Hurt Locker” and “Nine.” “Avatar” had been written off after a disastrous tease at 2009 Comic-Con a few months before. So, as this prognosticator has intended to be. We won’t get into outlandish pronouncements until at least…November.
Sept. 27, 2010
1. “The King’s Speech”
That Toronto Film Festival People’s Choice Award isn’t a joke. This film will play and play very, very well.
2. “The Social Network”
A very, very strong film about an age old story. And it’s going to do more than O.K. at the box office too.
3. “Inception”
A nod, “shouldn’t” be an issue, but WB is really going to have to campaign this one hard if they want to seriously be in contention to win.
4. “Toy Story 3”
The Oscar world would turn upside down if it won. And competing consultants around town would cry. Literally, cry.
5. “True Grit”
Yeah, yeah, no one’s seen it, but right now it’s still in the game. Coen + Bridges + Damon + Rudin = contender. ‘Nuff said.
6. “127 Hours”
Ignore the moviegoers who passed out in Telluride. This one moves people and the younger members of the Academy are going to embrace it big time.
7. “Rabbit Hole”
Depending on how fast Lionsgate can pull together a campaign, it’s an underdog contender for the top prize. You’ll see.
8. “Another Year”
Sure, Mike Leigh just told off the established institutions of Film Festivals and Oscar, but that won’t stop his fans from rewarding another strong effort from the filmmaking legend.
9. “The Kids Are All Right”
Sadly, not a lock. Focus is going to have to seriously push this one to make sure its in. Thankfully they are old pros at this game and it won’t hurt that they have three actors (Moore, Bening, Ruffalo) who are major players in their individual races.
10. “Black Swan”
It’s a big fight for the final slot. Right now, “Swan” is a confirmed critic’s winner. Every other potential player is sight unseen which gives it an edge.
11. “The Fighter”
Trailer works, but will the picture?
12. “Hereafter”
Reaction out of Toronto was mixed. What will the NYFF say? Is it a real Academy player?
13. “Somewhere”
Venice Film Festival win turned the buzz around, but questions remain if it’s a Best PIcture player. Worth noting though: Hollywood loves movies about Hollywood and this one qualifies.
14. “The Town”
Critic’s went a tad overboard for a three-star movie, but the box office could be a huge boost. And if the DVD is out before the Christmas break? Watch out.
15. “Get Low”
$8 million in limited release isn’t much in old school campaigning, but the picture certainly has a following. This could be a screener underdog.
Wildcards: “Biutiful,” “How To Train Your Dragons,” “Shutter Island,” “Made in Dangenham,” “How Do You Know,” “Love and Other Drugs,” “Winter’s Bone,” “The Ghost Writer,” “Let Me In,” “Blue Valentine”
You need to stop referring to yourself via so many terms. Hitfix is an online website and this is your blog. There’s no need to be so uptight and formal. In just this article you call yourself “this respected professional” and “prognosticator” and I distinctly remember you using “pundit” around 3 billion times in other articles. Not only are such usages unnecessary, but a simple “I”, “me” would be more than sufficient instead. Another reader pointed this out to you sometime ago, and he wasn’t misguided in his dissertation.
Anyway, regarding the article… The Fighter at 11th? What happened to all that Paramount pushing for Box-office first and foremost? And Inception and Toy Story 3 at such high places? Surely at least Toy Story 3 is a bottom 5 nod? Also, for goodness’ sake, let’s just ban Hereafter from the conversation. There’s next to no way that flick is getting in.
I’ll refer to myself by whichever term is worthy of my kingship, you lowly peasant scum.
I’m with Laya. Don’t get me wrong, your insight into awards season politics is interesting and entertaining. But every time I see the terms she mentioned, I stop reading the article for content and start counting all the references. Granted, it’s your blog and you can write however the heck you want. Just a friendly suggestion.
same here. I’ve been noticing it more and more and “this esteemed reader” finds it a bit pretentious
@Greg – Good to see how you deal with constructive suggestions. Way to cultivate a loyal following to your blog.
@Stormshadow4life – Thanks for the support.
@Josh – Agree with everything you said. Although, I would like to inform you I am a boy. Just look at the Facebook pic man :-)
Laya – I’m *reasonably* confident that comment wasn’t actually from Greg.
-Daniel
@Laya – Oops! Sorry about that…won’t happen again.
@Daniel – The lack of the Facebook connection or a display pic pricked my antennae too. Thanks for the clarification and sorry Greg for my hasty assumption.
Yeah, um, that’s totally not me. I was raised right, verbal warfare online is not my thing.
hahaha priceless!!
“The Hurt Locker” a top contender in October??? “Avatar” counted out after Comic-Con??? No wonder you think “The King’s Speech” ranks above “The Social Network”…
“127 Hours” “Ignore the moviegoers who passed out in Telluride.”
People passed out when they saw this movie?
Not just in Telluride. Audience members passed out in TIFF also.
I can’t believe The King’s Speech is getting such serious attention… Based on it’s trailer, it just looks so… twee. Like one of those period Oscar bait films that Miramax used to trot out during Oscar season… which, from what I can tell, it pretty much is.
Well, having seen the film twice in Toronto, where it was voted the audience favorite of over 300 films, I can unequivocally state that it isn’t “TWEE” at all. The film is not a traditional “costume drama;” rather, it is the true story of how two men from vastly different backgrounds – one the soon-to-be King of England, the other a failed Shakespearean actor-turned-speech-therapist – forge a friendship based on one’s need to overcome a debilitating speech impediment and the other’s ability to help him in an unorthodox manner. The trailer fails in conveying this, and I believe it is because the film’s producers felt that they had to give a quick historical synopsis for the benefit of audiences who may not be aware that the King of England abdicated the throne in the 30’s and his eminently unprepared younger brother had to take over for him. I noticed that they changed Helena Bonham Carter’s line in the trailer, the one where she says “What if I were to tell you my husband were the King?” What she actually said in the film was not “King” but “Duke of York,” which is what Bertie was before he became King, when he first saw Logue, the speech therapist. This can only be because many viewers may have said “Who is the Duke of York? Isn’t this the KING’S Speech?”
The film moves quickly and tells the story with humor and pathos. Firth and Rush give bravura performances. Even members of the press applauded at Telluride, and in restaurants, diners applauded when Rush and Firth entered. The film touches on something universal in the human spirit, and there’s nothng stuffy about it -in fact, one might say Logue’s character is the antidote to stuffiness!