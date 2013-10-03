Contender Countdown: Turmoil in the Best Picture race?

Based on the events of the past week you’d think Tinseltown was on the edge of having some sort of dramatic breakdown. Let us count the ways…
Harvey Weinstein says it’s the most competitive season he’s ever seen and the best film he’s seen so far this year isn’t his (“Prisoners,” which really isn’t a player). Sony Pictures Classics moves the intriguing Bennett Miller drama “Foxcatcher” to 2014 (much to the delight of every other Sony and SPC contender). Paramount Pictures lays off 100 people (including some publicists) and then Wednesday Universal announced James Schamus was leaving his post as CEO of Focus Features at the end of the year. Of course, that’s really not the case. Universal is booting him out to bring in FilmDistrict’s Peter Schlessel to transform Focus into, um, FilmDistrict 2.0? From all accounts Schlessel is a nice guy, but he’s done little outside of distributing “Drive” that is anywhere near Schamus’ record of modern classics (most of which have more than delivered for Focus’ parent company). “Brokeback Mountain,” “Atonement,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “Coraline,” “Lost in Translation,” “Milk,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Milk,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Far From Heaven,” “The Constant Gardener,” “In Bruges,” “Beginners,” “Eastern Promises” and “Moonrise Kingdom,” among others. And Schamus is also the man who made sure films like “Pariah,” “Sin Nombre” and “Brick” got major distribution
(Depression break. A moment please. This is even sadder than I first thought.)
(OK, we’re back. Be strong cinephiles! We’ve still got Fox Searchlight, SPC and A24 Films, etc., to wave the banner for great independent cinema!)
Of course, this season Focus has the moving drama “Dallas Buyers Club” opening in limited release on Nov. 1. Stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto are pretty much Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor locks. And, as for Best Picture? Well, this pundit still thinks it’s in. But, all in all, what a week! And then again, not so much for those at the top of the Best Picture race. “Gravity,” “12 Years A Slave” and “Captain Phillips” are all moving along at a steady pace. As someone I know always likes to say, “it’s a marathon, not a sprint.” And all this distraction is just that. Distraction from the race at hand. Therefore, let’s move on, shall we? Here’s the latest edition of the contender countdown of where the Best Picture race stands today.
Thurs. Oct. 3
1. “Gravity”
This week’s critics’ raves…
2. “12 Years A Slave”
…all the critical raves in two weeks.
3. “Captain Phillips”
Moving right along, pt. 1. Tracking for a very solid box office debut. Positive LA screening at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. No pirates in sight.
4. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
The Weinstein Company needs to turn the campaign thrusters up in November and December (Oprah, anyone?) but in many ways this is the “Crash” Harvey hoped “Bobby” would be (at least in terms of a Best Picture nomination).
5. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Moving right along, pt. 2. Grew the New York vote with a NYFF screening and a buzz-worthy charity concert. To say this will be the pick of the music-friendly members of AMPAS is an understatement.
6. “Blue Jasmine”
The producers of “Jasmine” are no doubt thrilled “Foxcatcher” moved out of their way. No disrespect to “The Past,” but Woody Allen’s drama is now 100% SPC’s premier player this year.
7. “Dallas Buyer’s Club”
Sad days for the indie outlet formerly known as Focus Features, but that shouldn’t stop the groundswell of support for “Dallas.” James Schamus should end his tenure with another Best Picture nominee.
8. “Nebraska”
This feels like a slot that either “Nebraska” or “All is Lost” will fill. Honestly, Bruce Dern may will this nomination all by himself.
9. “Saving Mr. Banks”
In many ways, the last great reveal.
10. “The Monuments Men”
Rumor is it’s back in the game. Could it be this year’s “Django Unchained”?
What do you think of the state of the Best Picture race? Has the reality that Focus Features is really no more sunk in yet? Share your thoughts below.
I probably wouldn’t discount Philomena. Dench and the script could drag the film into the equation. There is usually a Brit film in the running unless 12 Years a Slave is that Brit film?
Also, don’t forget David Heyman produced Gravity. But yes, likely 12 Years. Not convinced on Philomena yet.
Is your exclusion of American Hustle based on things you’ve heard, or just a feeling?
Wow didnt see that comment before I posted, Great minds think alike haha.
Why is nobody talking about American Hustle. It is getting pushed aside even though nobody has seen a minute of it. Its david O russell and an incredible cast.
It’s getting pushed aside? #2 on GoldDerby, #4 on Gurus O’Gold, #1 on Feinberg Forecast, methinks it’s getting a lot of unearned buzz for a film no one has seen yet (at least not to my knowledge). On the other hand, I’m glad Gregory found a slot to include Saving Mr. Banks since so many seem so eager to dismiss it as fluff, I guess they’re in for a rude awakening…
“…even though nobody has seen a minute of it.”
Not true.
I’ll be stunned if “Hustle” doesn’t deliver. I firmly believe that if there’s a film that can beat “12 Years a Slave”, it’s “American Hustle”. O Russell is on fire with the academy as of late and that shouldn’t be taken lightly.
It may deliver in spades, but does that necessarily mean it’s a huge Oscar play? I mean, I love “Casino,” too.
All I’m saying is that the actors branch has responded in a huge way to Russell’s last two films, and this looks, at least on paper, like a similar kind of actors fodder.
If the “Casino” comparison is meant to suggest that this film might be to sleazy or grimy for Academy tastes, then I would point to the plethora of other similar Scorsese films that were embraced by the Academy. I’d just be surprised if this isn’t a major contender, barring some sort of critical backlash.
The “Casino” comment is merely meant to note that sometimes films like this aren’t built to be Best Picture players. We’ll see how it turns out, but I get that you’ll be surprised if it’s not a major awards effort. You’ve told us. :)
I still can’t believe everybody is discounting ‘short term 12’ has a metascore of 85 the critics love it its an academy movie and the performances are fabulous don’t count it out!!!!!!!
I think it would be lovely to see Destin’s script get a nod, given that it won an Academy Nicholl Fellowship.
It’s not often I agree with Harvey, but Prisoners is the best movie I have seen this year. Because of not being in LA or NY, the chances are I won’t really give a damn about the nominated pictures simply because they will be released in December, nominated in January, and not seen by real people until just before the Awards.
Thought Prisoners was good, but nothing too earth-shattering. Felt at times like an extended episode of Law & Order: SVU. A quality, but fairly standard thriller with what I saw as a pretty rote & pat ending. Not really comparable to Seven or Zodiac in my view.
At most, I could see Jake Gyllenhaal happening in Supporting (with vehement campaigning). I could also see a potential Best Cinematography nom. And I could also see a SAG Ensemble nod. That’s about it.
And I loved the movie.
Maybe a second viewing is in order. There is a great deal more happening than just a kidnap/mystery. There are all sorts of layers where virtually every character is in some sort of prison. This is what makes the acting from top to bottom so phenomenal.
Maybe a second viewing isn’t in order, and Frank just wasn’t as taken with the film as you? Sorry, the “second viewing” comeback always smacks of superiority to me, though I’m sure you don’t mean it that way.
It wasn’t meant to be condescending as much as a recommendation. Since I genuinely loved the movie and have been reading commentaries of others extensively, it just seems that Frank had gotten tangled in the mystery without actually seeing all the psychological layers of the film and in the acting.
What about Fruitvalle Station?
Maybe Spencer. Maybe screenplay. But screeplay looks mighty deep this year. And I think it’ll be even harder to get Best Picture and/or Jordan unless the critics come storming in for the movie.