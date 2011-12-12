Contest: Screenplay giveaway

Thanks to everyone who entered the “Rango” contest last week. The winners were ETHAN G. and SHARKMAN. So if you guys are reading, drop me a line so we can get you your prizes. (Additionally, I’m still waiting on you, GRUBI, to do the same following the “Super 8” contest. You were a winner!)
Today we have a set of screenplays to give away. Included are Tom McCarthy’s “Win Win,” Steve McQueen and Abi Morgan’s “Shame,” Sean Durkin’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon’s “The Ides of March,” Tate Taylor’s “The Help” and Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants.”
For this, I think we’re going to dust off the ole’ limerick contest. If you feel up to the challenge, rifle off a limerick inspired by one of the above-mentioned films. The best one wins.
In case you don’t remember what a limerick is, you can refresh yourself here. Meanwhile, I’ll offer up last year’s sample just in case:
There once was a guy with a blog
Who felt it a daily slog
But oh what fun
To soon be done
With a season that”s becoming a fog
All good? Great, now… Go!
A question I probably should have asked ages ago: are these contests U.S. only?
I second this question.
Nope!
So if someone from overseas wins how will s/he gets the prize?
Through the magic of post.
Black maids don’t receive any help
Until they make a big yelp
And make some pie
That is quite sly
Cause it’s made from shit and not kelp
There was nothing Minnie could do
except give HIlly her due.
She was wicked and sly
And gave her two slices of pie
of the same material as her brain: Poo
The candidate knocks up an aide
As his primary chances fade
Staff infighting
Verbal indicting
Even Phil Hoffman gets laid (offscreen, of course)
Shame
Here we go there’s a man in a tram
he just looks at a girl and bam
it’s such a shame he has sex with everyone
what wouldn’t I do to be his only one
Coz down there he has the power of a battering ram
Anne 81
Mike Morris’s staffer did strive,
To be “Sexiest Man Alive,”
He grabbed a hot toddy,
With Paul Giamatti,
In September he went for a Drive.
There once was a man named McQueen
As an artist, he entered the scene
Then he made the film “Hunger”
It was far from a blunder
then came “Shame”, rated NC17
Magneto, Rochester, Jung
NO – BRANDON is the most hung!
Four Fassbender flicks
Get over his prick
Oscar’s leading men he should be among.
I do enjoy practicing law
But not in a town that is small
So I’ll filch an old guy
And his grandson? Oh my
Life Lessons are learned by us all
Man, this girl is a piece of work
Muddy past made her brain a cork
Maybe she’s pretty
Mind you: she’s freaky!
Most I know don’t watch me while I fork.
Write a ca man full of ideology
Became a victim of psychology.
He got caught in a mess
An began to expect less.
He should have studied criminology.
Clooney looks agitated, big shock
’cause his wife had been cheating, off the clock
his kids are big meanies
so his ego’s gotten teeny
even worse, his wife’s lover ain’t a jock
Wowwwww, bad. But I had fun tryin’. :)
I heard that a girl ran away;
She needed a place to stay.
Her sister complied,
But the girl numbly lied.
Her name was Martha…or was it Marcy May?
There once was a man from Hawaii
Who knew that soon his wife would die
At first he descended
But relationships mended
And he found strength to say goodbye
There once was a duke who liked dames,
Who insisted on no long term flames,
When his sister arrives,
He can’t hide his drive,
And he spirals deep into shame
Oh Clooney, Oh Gosling, oh my
The women find it hard to turn by
But miss Rachel Wood had both each in turn
Even though you should never ever fuck the intern
Cause, President or no, that won’t ever go down on the sly
For “The Descendants”:
Matt King’s life’s been turned all askew
‘Cause his coma-wife ain’t gonna pull through
But he becomes a good father
And reconnects with his daughters
‘Cause his wife banged the best friend of Scoob.
She was sick in a hospital bed
With husband there worried with dread,
But he heard on the sly
She’d been screwing some guy
And now she is lying there dead.
At Sundance we first came to know her,
In a film in which she caused a big stir;
She’s not quite a twin,
But I hope she can win
A very deserving “best” Oscar.
Fassbender took out his willy,
Oh The set was quite chilly,
But he has no Shame,
For his performance was fantastically tame,
And no nomination would sure be silly.
A family man spends more than he makes
cheating his client, raising the stakes
Oh, struggling lawyer, fat Flaherty!
shouting so blindly:
“whatever the fuck it takes!”
Boy, that was hard. Mercy on us, foreign language speakers!
When you come from the land of Australia
And release dates inevitably fail ya’
What else can you do
To see films that are new?
But read scripts that a blogger has mailed ya’
If it isn’t obvious, that limerick is in honour of the fact that of the listed films, only The Help and Ides of March have got a release of any note here. Win Win was on about three screens for a week and the others won’t surface until into next year.
Okay then, as you were.
There once was a film called ‘Win Win’
It came before Oscar season had begin
With an early release date
No nominations is its fate
The fact that it won’t win is a sin
Martha Marcy May Marlene
A tauter screenplay, I’ve never seen
With Olsen’s sad eyes
And Hawkes’s bad guy
Paranoia and fear reign supreme
George has peaked too early before.
It angered him to his core.
This time he’ll do two movies and score.
Sadly, it may happen once more.
Maybe next year he should try four.
When reality feels like a dream
glance behind you and try not to scream
for water’s a conduit
her memories latch onto it
Martha’s psyche is lost in the stream
My Grandma didn’t expect all the swearin’
‘n’ Grandpa didn’t like all the bed sharin’
A nod for Woodley?
A win for Clooney?
Questions I asked ’em to cause a distraction.
Sissy comes to stay
for more than just one day
To Brandon, she’s a cancer
But he still can’t not answer:
“Do you want to play?”
once upon a time there was a tale
a shocking story that one got pale
o, Minnie what had ya done?
o, damn, was it a pie that made a stun?
and i giggled while sipping a cocktail
How far are we from yesterday?
And how long are we going to stay?
Martha I’ll try to be
but still- anxiety
keeps me stuck as confused Marcy May.
There once lived a man named Dad
In paradise maybe but always so sad
His daughters came down
Reversed his frown
A lost love now found
I’d spend hours ensuring I came,
Meet a girl but never learn her name.
Then one night, well ran dry.
Thought I’d try with a guy.
After a while, it all felt the same.
Just like a midnight bender
Where loins become so tender
This is a man
Couldn’t keep his hand
Off these women and his members
LOL! Long time InContention fan here from the Philippines! :D
How fun it is to impregnate
Evan Rachel Wood; but wait!
It’ll end my career?
Well, I’m sorry, my dear
That baby must go by the next debate.
There once was a Marcy May
Who joined a commune to play
She gave up her plans
Had sex with Hawkes man
And let all her senses stray
There once was a man with no shame
Whose talents had brought him some fame
Since he showed all his parts
In the name of great art
He’ll now have the women quite game
In a city of coldness and meanness
He gives in to his lust and obsceneness
He knows inside he’s empty
But those girls are so tempting
And his brain is controlled by his penis
Congrats to JOHN G, who is our winner here. John, please drop me a line with the best address at ktapley[at]incontention.com so we can get you your prize.
She tells you it is alright
tries to ease your angst and fright
Her voice is the sun
when the rape is done
Marlene bids Martha goodnight
On “The Descendants”
by Tom Seltz
The focus of this film by Payne
Is on Duty and Clooney (not Gain):
Though his wife knocked her head
And betrayed him in bed
He rebounds to his family again.
On “Ides of March”
by Tom Seltz
Of blind reverence, and its sour fruit
And of dicey elections to boot
The story sprang forth
Out of Farragut North
To show any can stab like a Brute.