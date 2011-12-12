Contest: Screenplay giveaway

12.12.11 7 years ago 47 Comments

Thanks to everyone who entered the “Rango” contest last week. The winners were ETHAN G. and SHARKMAN. So if you guys are reading, drop me a line so we can get you your prizes. (Additionally, I’m still waiting on you, GRUBI, to do the same following the “Super 8” contest. You were a winner!)

Today we have a set of screenplays to give away. Included are Tom McCarthy’s “Win Win,” Steve McQueen and Abi Morgan’s “Shame,” Sean Durkin’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon’s “The Ides of March,” Tate Taylor’s “The Help” and Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants.”

For this, I think we’re going to dust off the ole’ limerick contest. If you feel up to the challenge, rifle off a limerick inspired by one of the above-mentioned films. The best one wins.

In case you don’t remember what a limerick is, you can refresh yourself here. Meanwhile, I’ll offer up last year’s sample just in case:

There once was a guy with a blog
Who felt it a daily slog
But oh what fun
To soon be done
With a season that”s becoming a fog

All good? Great, now… Go!

