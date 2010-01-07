2009 music sales continue downward slide

What”s the music industry going to do now? Not only did CD sales continue their inexorable slide toward extinction in 2009, digital growth-once hailed as the savior of music sales-slowed in 2009.

The good news, if there is any, is that music “transactions” increased in 2009, despite the slow down. Overall transactions-sales of tracks and albums in both physical and digital forms-amounted to 1.55 billion units in the U.S., up 2.1 % over 2008, according to Billboard . But the rate of growth trickled to 2.1%, down from 11% in 2008.

Continuing to look on the “bright side,” album sales continued to decline in the double digits, but last year the slip was 12.7%, slightly less than the 14.4 decline in 2008. And vinyl continued to surge, surpassing the 2 million mark in sales. Despite increased turntable sales and collectors” delight, such an increase is hardly going to pull the industry out of its doldrums.