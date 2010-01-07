2009 music sales continue downward slide

#Michael Jackson
01.07.10 9 years ago 2 Comments
What”s the music industry going to do now? Not only did CD sales continue their inexorable slide toward extinction in 2009, digital growth-once hailed as the savior of music sales-slowed  in 2009.
The good news, if there is any, is that music “transactions” increased in 2009, despite the slow down. Overall transactions-sales of tracks and albums in both physical and digital forms-amounted to 1.55 billion units in the U.S., up 2.1 % over 2008, according to Billboard. But the rate of growth trickled to 2.1%, down from 11% in 2008.
Continuing to look on the “bright side,” album sales continued to decline in the double digits, but last year the slip was 12.7%, slightly less than the 14.4 decline in 2008. And vinyl continued to surge, surpassing the 2 million mark in sales. Despite increased turntable sales and collectors” delight, such an increase is hardly going to pull the industry out of its doldrums.
Interestingly, catalog albums outperformed current albums, although both still declined from 2008″s level, despite strong catalog sales this year for both Michael Jackson and the Beatles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGS2009 music salesbeatlesbillboarddigital salesmichael jackson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP