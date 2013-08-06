Watch: Cookie Monster covers Icona Pop’s “I Love It”

#Sesame Street
08.06.13 5 years ago

If you close your eyes while this video plays, it sounds like Tom Waits is covering Icona Pop’s “I Love it,” which is even more unsettling than the time Susan Boyle covered Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.” But open your eyes, and you’re treated by some stellar dance moves by Cookie Monster and his gang of furry friends.

My only concern here is that it looks like these Muppets just might be dancing with Molly.

(via Vulture)

TAGScookie monsteri love itICONA POPSESAME STREET

