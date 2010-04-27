Cool tour alert: Fitz & the Tantrums head out with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

We”re crazy for Fitz & the Tantrums, a sharp-dressed L.A. band that is retro in all the right ways, while sounding ahead of the curve. They were heralded as a must-see band at SXSW and, if you”re on the East Coast, here”s your chance to see them. They are straight out of ’60s with their crazy love for melody. We wish Burt Bacharach would write a song for them.
The group is headed out on tour with Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings in a perfect pairing. Tour dates are below. If you can”t make it, we”ve embedded a player below. Check out “LOV” and “Breaking the Chains of Love.”
May 8 – Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theatre
May 9 – Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa
May 11 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
May 12 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
May 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
May 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
May 28 – New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge *
*without the Dap-Kings
Cool tour, but someone should change that headline to Sharon Jones
Hatfield–Haven’t you heard? They’ve changed their name to Sharon King and the Dap-Jones. Catchy, isn’t it? Thanks for catching that. At least we got it right in the story. Fixed.
Melinda