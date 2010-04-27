Cool tour alert: Fitz & the Tantrums head out with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

04.28.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

We”re crazy for Fitz & the Tantrums, a sharp-dressed L.A. band that is retro in all the right ways, while sounding ahead of the curve. They were heralded as a must-see band at SXSW and, if you”re on the East Coast, here”s your chance to see them. They are straight out of ’60s with their crazy love for melody. We wish Burt Bacharach would write a song for them.

The group is headed out on tour with Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings in a perfect pairing. Tour dates are below. If you can”t make it, we”ve embedded a player below. Check out “LOV” and “Breaking the Chains of Love.”
           
May 8 – Charlottesville, Va. @ Jefferson Theatre
May 9 – Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa
May 11 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
May 12 – Asheville, N.C. @  The Orange Peel
May 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
May 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
May 28 – New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge *

*without the Dap-Kings

Around The Web

TAGSfitz and the tantrumsSharon JOnes and the dap kingsSOUTH BY SOUTHWEST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP