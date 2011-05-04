‘Coraline’ filmmakers to return with ‘ParaNorman’ in 2012

The makers of Academy Award-nominated “Coraline” are returning with the animated film “ParaNorman.”

The voice cast will include Casey Affleck (“Gone Baby Gone”), Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”), Jeff Garlin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), John Goodman (“Monsters, Inc.”), Anna Kendrick (“Up in the Air”), Leslie Mann (“Kocked Up”), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”), Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Let Me In”), and Elaine Stritch (“30 Rock”).

Like “Coraline,” “ParaNorman” will be a 3D stop-motion feature.

The comedic sci-fi thriller centers on a small town overrun by zombies, where a young boy named Norman (McPhee) has the power to speak to the dead (and the undead). On top of flesh-eating zombies, Norman is charged with taking on the ghosts, witches and plain ol’ regular evil people in order to save his town from the ancient curse that is causing all the supernatural mayhem.

Directed by Sam Fell (“The Tale of Despereaux,” “Flushed Away”) and written by Chris Butler, the film is scheduled for released nationwide on August 17, 2012.

Focus Features and animation house LAIKA will also team on a second, as-yet-untitled feature aiming for a 2014 release.

“Everyone at Focus is proud to be partnered with LAIKA again on their newest wondrous creations,” said Focus’ James Schamus in a press release. “We”re thrilled to have ParaNorman as our next movie together, one which marries the stunning visuals of 3D stop-motion with a compelling, heartfelt, and funny story anchored by a terrifically relatable underdog hero.”



